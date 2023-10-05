Conway, Ravindra record highest-ever partnership in a World Cup run-chase

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Conway, Ravindra record highest-ever partnership in a World Cup run-chase

By Parth Dhall 10:31 pm Oct 05, 202310:31 pm

Conway and Ravindra added an unbeaten 273 in New Zealand's win (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand beat defending champions England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Black Caps chased down 283 in the 37th over, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra sharing a double-century stand. They slammed their respective tons. Conway and Ravindra added an unbeaten 273, now the highest-ever partnership in a World Cup run-chase.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Only three double-century partnerships have been recorded in a World Cup run-chase. The partnership between Conway and Ravindra became the latest addition. However, this is now the only 250+ partnership by a side fielding second in a World Cup match. Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga (231*), as well as Kumar Sangakkara and Lahiru Thirimanne (212*), follow suit.

3/9

Fourth-highest partnership in WC history

Overall, Conway and Ravindra stitched the fourth-highest partnership in World Cup history. They are behind Chris Gayle-Marlon Samuels (372), Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly (318), and Dilshasn-Tharanga (282). Notably, the one between Conway and Ravindra is the highest unbeaten World Cup partnership.

4/9

A knock for the ages

New Zealand lost Will Young as they attempted to chase a total of 283 in Ahmedabad. However, Conway and Ravindra made it up for the Black Caps, taking them to a one-sided win. Conway reached his fifth ODI ton off just 83 balls in the 27th over. He smashed an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls (19 fours and 3 sixes).

5/9

Fourth-highest individual score on WC debut

As per Bharath Seervi, Conway's 152* is now the fourth-highest individual score on World Cup debut. He is only behind Gary Kirsten (188* in 1996), Craig Wishart (172* in 2003), and Glenn Turner (171* in 1975).

6/9

Oldest to score a ton on WC debut

As per Cricbuzz, Conway is now the second-oldest to score a hundred on a World Cup debut (32y, 89d). He is only behind Jeremy Bray (33d, 105d), who scored a hundred for Ireland versus Zimbabwe, Kingston, 2007.

7/9

An incredible ton on World Cup debut

Ravindra joined forces with Conway and took the Black Caps past 200 in a crucial run-chase. The former played scintillating strokes all around the ground. Ravindra, who has been promoted to the top order, reached his maiden ODI century off just 82 balls. Ravindra also featured in his maiden encounter in the World Cup. He hammered a 96-ball 123* (11 fours and 5 sixes).

8/9

Youngest NZ player to score a WC ton

At 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra has become the youngest New Zealand player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.

9/9

A look at other notable numbers

This is the first instance of two New Zealand batters scoring centuries in a World Cup match. Conway and Ravindra stitched New Zealand's first 200+ partnership for any wicket in the World Cup. Their stand is now the highest for any wicket in England-NZ ODIs.