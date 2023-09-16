ENG vs NZ: Moeen Ali claims second ODI four-wicket haul

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 03:27 am 2 min read

Moeen Ali has scalped 49 wickets in 58 home ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali rattled the New Zealand batters in the fourth ODI at Lord's. Moeen spun his web and claimed 4/50 from his 10 overs as the hosts won the match by 100 runs. England also wrapped up the four-match series 3-1. The veteran all-rounder missed out with the bat, so he delivered with the ball. Here we decode his stats.

A game-changing spell from Moeen

Moeen did his magic in his first over as he removed Tom Latham, who dragged it onto his stumps. He then dismissed Henry Nicholls by trapping one right in front of the wickets. England got the breakthrough only after it was reviewed as Nicholls stepped out. Moeen came back in the 35th over to outwit Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in consecutive deliveries.

A look at his ODI numbers

Moeen has been England's mainstay in ODIs having claimed 106 wickets in 132 matches at an average of 47.76. This is only his second ODI four-wicket haul. His best figures of 4/46 came against the Aussies. In 10 ODI matches against NZ, he has scalped 13 wickets at 24.07. With the bat, he has scored 2,260 runs in this format (50s: 6, 100s: 3).

How did the match pan out?

Led by Dawid Malan's 114-ball 127, England managed a total of 311/9. No other batter could even score a fifty. But there were important contributions from Joe Root (29), Jos Buttler (36), and Liam Livingstone (28). NZ's Rachin Ravindra claimed career-best ODI figures of 4/60. NZ were dismal with the bat and if not for Ravindra (61), the defeat would have been heavier.

Third English spinner to scalp 100 ODI wickets

In the second ODI against NZ, Moeen became the third English spinner to reach the milestone of 100 ODI wickets. He reached the landmark behind the other two spinners, Graeme Swann (104) and Adil Rashid (184). Moeen has scalped 49 wickets in 58 home ODIs.

