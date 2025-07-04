Edgbaston Test: England bank on Brook-Smith partnership; Siraj takes six-fer

England were powered by a 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test against India. The stand, which frustrated India, helped England recover from 84/5. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 407. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep took all 10 wickets, with the former bagging six. India, who gained a 180-run lead, were 64/1 by stumps.

Start England suffer blows in first session England resumed from their overnight score of 77/3 on Day 3. India earlier compiled a massive 587 in the first innings. Siraj gave India impetus by dismissing a well-set Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) on successive balls. Notably, Siraj was duly supported by Akash Deep from the other end. However, in an anti-climax, Brook and Smith dominated the visitors thereafter.

Partnership Brook-Smith stand saves follow-on The partnership between Brook and Smith came when England were struggling at 84/5. While Brook held his end, Smith launched a fierce counter-attack against Indian seamers. They went after Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. Smith raced to an 80-ball ton, and Brook followed it up with a rather composed century. The duo took eventually England past 380, saving the follow-on.

Smith Smith scripts these records with rapid ton Smith, who joined Brook, launched a fitting onslaught. The mayhem continued for the next two sessions as he completed an 80-ball ton. As per Cricbuzz, Smith slammed the joint third-fastest century for England in Test cricket, with Brook. He is also the fifth-fastest to 150 in Tests for England. Smith returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls (21 fours and 4 sixes).

Records Other notable records attained by Smith As per Cricbuzz, Smith has become the fourth-fastest to complete 150 in a Test against India. He is only behind Shahid Afridi (126 balls, Faisalabad, 2006), David Warner (128 balls, WACA, 2012) and Ben Duckett (140 balls, Rajkot, 2024). Besides, Smith is only the second wicket-keeper to score 150 in India-England Tests, joining Budhi Kunderan (192 in Chennai, 1964).

Brook Another 150-plus score from Brook Brook got to a 137-ball ton after lunch. He finally fell to Akash Deep after India took the second new ball post-tea. The English batter departed for 158 off 234 balls (17 fours and 1 six). As per Cricbuzz, Brook owns the joint second-best conversion rate from 100 to 150 for England in Tests with Ted Dexter (55.56). Brook also completed 6,000 First-Class runs.

Partnership Partnership records for Brook, Smith As mentioned, Brook and Smith added 303 runs, now England's second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history. They are behind Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who added 399 runs against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016. Brook and Smith also recorded the third 300-plus stand for England against India (any wicket). This is also the highest sixth-wicket partnership against India in Test cricket.

Prasidh Prasidh Krishna sets unwanted record In the 32nd over, Prasidh Krishna fell prey to a fierce counter-attack from Smith. He conceded 23 runs in that over (4 fours, 1 six, and a wide). As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint fourth-most expensive over for an Indian in Tests with Ravindra Jadeja. Prasidh endured another rough outing, having conceded 72 runs in 13 overs.

Siraj Siraj, Akash dent England Siraj scripted history with an incredible fifer, taking 6/70. The Indian pacer, who struck in the morning session, cleaned up England's tail with the new ball. While Smith was stranded on the other end, Siraj dismissed Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir. Earlier, Akash broke the Brook-Smith stand by dismissing the former. He removed Chris Woakes too, returning four wickets for 88 runs.

India innings India lose Jaiswal before stumps With nearly an hour's play left for the day, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul came out to bat. In a bid to extend India's, Jaiswal and Rahul attacked the English bowlers. They played some endearing drives to up the ante. However, Tongue managed to dismiss Jaiswal (28) before stumps. Karun Nair (7*) and Rahul (28*) returned unbeaten.