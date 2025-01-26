Irfan Pathan suggests Siraj as backup pacer for Champions Trophy
What's the story
Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, has raised concerns over India's bowling lineup for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
He opined that Mohammed Siraj could have been a great addition to the squad as a backup pacer.
However, this suggestion comes amid doubts over the fitness of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
Here's what the former all-rounder had to say.
Fitness worries
Bumrah and Shami's fitness concerns
Bumrah is currently battling back spasms he sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia. His participation in the first two ODIs against England is doubtful.
If he misses the third and final ODI too, it could pose a challenge for the management to include him in the Champions Trophy without sufficient white-ball format practice.
Selection dilemma
Uncertainty over Shami's inclusion in playing XI
Shami, who is a part of the ongoing T20I series against England, is yet to be included in the playing XI.
It is still unclear if that is due to fitness issues or strategic team decisions.
Meanwhile, Pathan stressed on the need for a backup pacer like Siraj, especially in light of Bumrah and Shami's recent injury concerns.
Strategy scrutiny
Pathan questions strategy of 4 spinners for Champions Trophy
Pathan also questioned India's strategy of having four spinners in the squad for the Champions Trophy.
The team has picked Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.
"In Dubai, playing four spinners isn't viable," Pathan said at a promotional event in Kolkata.
He further added a pacer like Siraj could have filled this gap well.
Exclusion explanation
Rohit Sharma's reasoning for excluding Siraj
When the squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, skipper Rohit Sharma explained that Siraj's ineffectiveness with an old ball was the primary reason for his exclusion from the team.
Despite this, Pathan remains hopeful about the selectors' choices and urges everyone to support them.
He also expressed confidence in under-performing batsmen Virat Kohli and Sharma, predicting their strong comeback in white-ball cricket.
Stats
A look at Siraj's ODI numbers
The 30-year-old pacer has picked up 71 scalps across 44 matches (43 innings).
Additionally, Siraj boasts an average of 24.04 and an economy rate of 5.18. Notably, he has managed two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
Overall, his best bowling figure reads 6/21 which he managed against Sri Lanka in 2023.