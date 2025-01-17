What's the story

The final phase of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season is set to begin next week.

India's premier red-ball competition will commence following the conclusion of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Its final will be held on Saturday, with Karnataka taking on Vidarbha.

Before the ongoing 50-over tournament, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, aided by stars like Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and current Indian captain for the T20I format, Suryakumar Yadav.