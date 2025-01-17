Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Schedule of remaining fixtures
What's the story
The final phase of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season is set to begin next week.
India's premier red-ball competition will commence following the conclusion of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Its final will be held on Saturday, with Karnataka taking on Vidarbha.
Before the ongoing 50-over tournament, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, aided by stars like Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and current Indian captain for the T20I format, Suryakumar Yadav.
Group competition
Group A's top contenders and upcoming fixtures
In the Ranji Trophy's Group A, Baroda, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mumbai are competing for the top-two spots.
While Mumbai will face Meghalaya in their final fixture, Jammu & Kashmir will face both Baroda and Mumbai.
The upcoming fixtures for this group are Maharashtra vs Baroda at Golf Club Ground in Nasik and Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on January 23.
Intense rivalry
Group B and C's top contenders
In Group B, Vidarbha are leading with Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan fighting for the second spot.
The next match in this group will see Rajasthan take on Vidarbha at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, Group C is wide open. Haryana, Kerala, Bengal, Karnataka, and Punjab are eyeing the top-two spots.
The first match here will be between Bengal and Haryana at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 23.
Group D
Upcoming fixtures from Group D
In Group D, Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh lead the table with 19 points each, while Railways and Delhi remain behind.
The next match in this group will see Assam take on Railways at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 23.
Information
Schedule of knockout phase
The knockout phase of the Ranji Trophy will begin on February 8 with the four quarter-finals. This will be followed by the two semi-finals on February 17. The final is scheduled between February 26 and March 2.
Team India
Team India stars in action
The Ranji Trophy's second leg will witness several Team India regulars.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was spotted training with the Mumbai Ranji team. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's probable.
Rishabh Pant's name was also added to Delhi's probables, and he has confirmed his availability for Delhi's next match against Saurashtra.
Shubman Gill is expected to represent Punjab, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has also informed the Mumbai Cricket Association of his availability.