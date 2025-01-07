Bowlers to trap Kohli most times in a Test series
What's the story
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli had a tough time in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against hosts Australia.
He earned plenty of criticism for his recurring dismissal to balls outside off stump.
Scott Boland was Kohli's major nemisis in this series, trapping him four times.
Here we look at the bowlers to dismiss Kohli most times in a bilateral Test series.
#1
Scott Boland - 4 times in 2024-25
As per ESPNcricinfo, Boland dismissed Kohli four times across five meetings in the BGT 2024-25.
The batter scored just 28 runs off 68 balls in this battle.
Overall, Kohli became Boland's bunny for fifth time in Test cricket.
Despite scoring a century in Perth, Kohli finished the series with 190 runs at an average of mere 23.75 from nine innings.
#2
Todd Murphy - 4 times in 2023
Boland's compatriot Todd Murphy, who happens to be an off-spinner, also trapped Kohli four times in the 2023 BGT series in India.
Murphy, who made his international debut in that series, trapped Kohli four times across six meetings.
Kohli managed 89 runs off 207 balls against the offie. He overall scored 297 runs at 49.50 in the four-match affair.
186 of these runs came in a solitary knock.
#3
James Anderson - 4 times in 2014
The battle between Kohli and James Anderson headlined many series.
On India's 2014 tour of England, Anderson uprooted the Indian batter four times across eight Test meetings.
Kohli could score only 19 runs off 50 balls in that battle as India suffered a 1-3 loss.
The star batter finished that series with 134 runs at 13.40.
Notably, Anderson also holds the record of trapping Kohli the joint-most times in Tests (7).