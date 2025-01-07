Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis occupies the fifth spot thanks to his double-century against India at Centurion in 2010.

He reached the milestone off just 267 balls before returning unbeaten on 201.

Kallis came to bat with South Africa at 166/2 and played an aggressive knock to help his team post 620/4d.

This was after India were bundled out for 136 runs in the first innings. SA eventually won by an innings and 15 runs.