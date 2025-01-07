Presenting fastest double centuries for South Africa in Test cricket
What's the story
Ryan Rickelton entered history books during South Africa's 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town against Pakistan.
Rickelton, who was promoted to open the innings, smashed a terrific 259-run knock against Shan Masood's men.
The batter became the 16th South African to register a double-hundred in Test matches.
Here, we take a look at the top-five fastest double-centuries scored by Proteas batters.
#5
Jacques Kallis - 267 balls vs India, 2010
Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis occupies the fifth spot thanks to his double-century against India at Centurion in 2010.
He reached the milestone off just 267 balls before returning unbeaten on 201.
Kallis came to bat with South Africa at 166/2 and played an aggressive knock to help his team post 620/4d.
This was after India were bundled out for 136 runs in the first innings. SA eventually won by an innings and 15 runs.
#4
Ryan Rickelton - 266 balls vs Pakistan, 2025
Rickelton occupies the fourth position with his recent double-century against Pakistan in Cape Town.
He reached the landmark off just 266 balls before ending up scoring 259 from 343 deliveries. He smashed 29 fours and three sixes.
Rickelton's innings played a major role in South Africa's mammoth first-innings total of 615/10.
The hosts eventually won by 10 wickets.
#3
Gary Kirsten - 251 balls vs Zimbabwe, 2001
Gary Kirsten occupies the third spot due to his heroics against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2001.
The opener accomplished the milestone off just 251 balls, which was the fastest double Test century by a South African back then.
Kirsten's brilliant knock of 220 off 286 balls, supported by a mammoth opening stand of 256 runs with Herschelle Gibbs, guided South Africa to a mammoth total of 600/3d in their first innings.
The Proteas went on to script a nine-wicket win.
#2
Graeme Smith - 238 balls vs Bangladesh, 2008
Graeme Smith, one of the most successful openers of the 21st century, has the record for the second-fastest double-tonby a South African.
He accomplished the landmark off just 238 balls against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2008.
Smith's 232 off 277 balls included an astonishing 33 fours and one six.
His partnership with Neil McKenzie added a staggering 415 runs as SA posted 583/7d batting first before recording an innings triumph.
#1
Herschelle Gibbs - 211 balls vs Pakistan, 2003
Herschelle Gibbs, who was known for his explosive batting, tops this elite list.
He accomplished the incredible feat against Pakistan in Cape Town in 2003, scoring a double-hundred off just 211 balls.
Gibbs's innings of 228 off 240 balls helped South Africa post a mammoth first-innings total of 620/7 declared.
The home team went on to win by an innings and 142 runs.