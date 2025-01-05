David's batting talent was evident in the power surge in the 14th and 15th overs.

He smashed a staggering 40 runs, hitting six sixes and three fours combined. His strike rate was a sensational 221.42.

This major contribution came at a critical juncture when the match was hanging in the balance.

Jamie Overton of Adelaide Strikers was at the receiving end of David's attack, returning with figures of 0/54 from three overs.