RCB's ₹3 crore recruit Tim David slams 62* in BBL
What's the story
Star Hobart Hurricanes batter Tim David produced a stunning show in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season.
His unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls guided the Hurricanes to their fourth consecutive win. It also became the second-highest run-chase of this BBL season.
The match was held at Bellerive Oval where David's explosive batting helped his side chase down Adelaide Strikers's imposing total of 186/5 with eight deliveries and five wickets in hand.
Game changer
David's power surge turns the tide for Hurricanes
David's batting talent was evident in the power surge in the 14th and 15th overs.
He smashed a staggering 40 runs, hitting six sixes and three fours combined. His strike rate was a sensational 221.42.
This major contribution came at a critical juncture when the match was hanging in the balance.
Jamie Overton of Adelaide Strikers was at the receiving end of David's attack, returning with figures of 0/54 from three overs.
Opening blitz
Owen's early assault sets the stage for Hurricanes
Mitchell Owen, the opener for Hobart Hurricanes, also played a key role in scripting the victory. He scored a quickfire 37 off just 16 deliveries.
His innings was highlighted by three consecutive sixes off Overton, one of which landed on the roof of the members' stand.
This early assault paved the way for David's later heroics and put pressure on Adelaide Strikers's bowlers.
Post-match reflections
David reflects on his performance and Hurricanes's progress
David came to the party at 101/4 in the 11th over, after Strikers's spinners Lloyd Pope and Cameron Boyce had put the brakes on Hurricanes's chase.
Despite a slow start, he scored his fastest BBL half-century.
Looking back at his performance, David said, "I'm stoked. It was my turn to put my hand up when they needed me."
Hurricanes are placed 3rd in the BBL standings. After 5 matches, they own 8 points (W4, L1). Their NRR is -0.154.
Do you know?
16th T20 fifty for David
Playing his 259th T20 match, David has raced to 4,971 runs at 29.58. His strike rate is 160-plus. In addition to 344 fours, he has smoked 308 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 16th fifty in T20s. In 70 BBL matches, he has 1,171 runs at 27.23. He registered his 3rd BBL fifty.
IPL
IPL: Tim David set to play for RCB
Australia all-rounder David is set to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Aussie dasher, who came in at ₹2 crore, bagged a deal worth ₹3 crore with the Royal Challengers during the IPL 2025 mega auction in November.
David, who was earlier part of Mumbai Indians, is known for his explosive batting and finishing down the order.
Twitter Post
Highlights
Now THIS is how you finish a match!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2025
Here's the highlights of Tim David's extraordinary 62* off 28 balls! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/USeqanpBGS