IPL 2025: Australia's Tim David set to play for RCB
Australia all-rounder Tim David is set to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Aussie dasher, who came in at ₹2 crore, bagged a deal worth ₹3 crore with the Royal Challengers. David, who was earlier part of Mumbai Indians, is known for his explosive batting and finishing down the order.
RCB welcome Tim David!
David played for RCB in 2021
It is worth noting that David started his IPL journey with RCB in 2021. However, he played a solitary match that season. MI acquired the Australian batter in 2022 and retained him for the next two seasons. His strike-rates in the three seasons read 216.27, 158.21, and 158.55, respectively. Overall, David has racked up 659 runs at a strike-rate of 170.28 in the IPL.
David has played 54 T20Is
Besides playing across the globe in franchise tournaments, David has also been a vital cog in Australia's batting line-up. He has scored 1,201 runs from 54 T20Is at an incredible strike-rate of 161.20 for the Aussies.