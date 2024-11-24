Summarize Simplifying... In short South African speedster Anrich Nortje, known for his fearsome bowling, is set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Nortje, who started his IPL journey with KKR in 2019, has had a successful career, claiming 180 wickets in 142 T20 matches.

Despite injury setbacks, his value in the league has risen, evident from his increased salary from ₹20 lakh in 2019 to a significant jump in the present.

Nortje is known for his high-speed bowling

Anrich Nortje to play for IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Nov 24, 202409:16 pm

What's the story The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have successfully bagged South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The deal was sealed at ₹6.5 crore after a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Nortje is known for his high-speed bowling and late swing, often drawing comparisons with South African cricket legend Dale Steyn.

Career trajectory

Nortje's international debut and IPL journey

Nortje made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Johannesburg in 2019. He is known for consistently clocking over 150km/h, making him one of the world's most feared bowlers. His ability to deliver both bouncers and yorkers in death overs only adds to his value in T20 cricket. Over his career, Nortje has claimed 180 wickets across 142 T20 matches with an impressive economy rate of 7.6.

Past performance

Nortje's previous IPL stints and performance

Nortje started his IPL career with KKR in 2019 but was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. He joined Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020 as an injury replacement for English all-rounder Chris Woakes. Despite a bright start, injuries restricted him in the following seasons. In the last two seasons, Nortje has picked 17 wickets in 16 matches with an economy of over 10.

New beginnings

Nortje's return to KKR and future prospects

Nortje is now set to return to Eden Gardens, a venue with a fast and bouncy pitch, perfect for his bowling style. He will be joining Harshit Rana in KKR's pace attack. This is a huge jump from his first IPL salary of ₹20 lakh with KKR in 2019 and ₹80 lakh with DC in 2020, showing the rising worth of this South African speedster in the league.

