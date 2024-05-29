Next Article

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's low-key dinner date sparks fan curiosity

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am May 29, 202410:31 am

What's the story Actor ﻿Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, were recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. This outing occurred after the conclusion of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Accompanying them were their friends, actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan. The group decided to dine at a new burger joint. Now, pictures from their outing are circulating online, delighting fans who are thrilled to see Sharma after some time.

Fan reactions

'So pleased to see her, miss her movies'

Fans expressed their joy on social media following the couple's public outing. Comments on a paparazzo's Instagram post included statements such as, "So pleased to see her, miss her movies" and "Anushka comeback, (sic)." Meanwhile, some observant fans also noted that Sharma and Kohli appeared to be exiting from the back of the restaurant. "They were sneaking out from the back of the restaurant," another user commented.

Celebrity style

Sharma and Kohli's casual attire and interaction with staff

For the dinner date, Sharma opted for a white linen shirt paired with denim to withstand the Mumbai heat, while Kohli chose a casual look with a black shirt and beige pants. After their meal at the burger joint, they were seen posing for pictures with the restaurant's staff. Bags full of sweets were seen resting on their table, suggesting a possible takeaway order.

Twitter Post

Sharma, Kohli are all smiles in these ravishing pictures!

Update on kids

'Baby is healthy': When Kohli opened up about his kids

As we know, Kohli and Sharma are now proud parents to two children: a son named Akaay and a daughter, Vamika. The couple is notoriously secretive about their personal life. However, in a recent interview with Danish Sait, Kohli opened up about his newborn. He said, "The baby is good, healthy, everything is fine." Providing an update on Vamika, he revealed that she has taken an interest in cricket, already showing enthusiasm for wielding a bat.

Career update

Sharma's limited public appearances and upcoming film

After giving birth to Akaay in London, Sharma has been making limited public appearances. Despite this, she was frequently seen cheering for her husband during his IPL matches, where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 2024 IPL season concluded with Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), clinching the championship. Meanwhile, Sharma's last full-fledged film appearance was in 2018's Zero. Fans eagerly await her return with the delayed film Chakda 'Xpress.