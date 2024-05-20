Next Article

The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Batting powerhouses KKR, SRH meet in Qualifier 1

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:35 am May 20, 202410:35 am

What's the story We are done and dusted with the league stage of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and its time for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will cross swords in Qualifier 1 with a berth in the final at stakes. Notably, the loser of this contest will get one more chance to qualify for the summit clash. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on May 21 (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. However, spinners can outfox the batters here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

Advantage

Two shots at the final

As mentioned, the top two teams get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Notably, KKR topped the IPL 2024 points table with 20 points. (NRR: +1.428). SRH finished second with 17 points (NRR: +0.414).

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

In terms of the head-to-head record, KKR and SRH have met on 26 occasions. KKR have the edge, claiming 17 wins to SRH's nine. The Knight Riders claimed a narrow four-run win when these two sides in their respective season openers. However, the head-to-head record between these two sides in IPL playoffs in 2-1 in SRH's favor.

KKR vs SRH

A high-scoring duel on the cards

Both these teams have been bolstered by their batters as a high-scoring duel is on the cards. KKR have been powered by Sunil Narine's all-round brilliance. Several other players have also stood up. However, they will not have Philip Salt's services in the playoffs. Meanwhile, SRH have been majorly dependent upon their openers. Pat Cummins has led the bowling attack well.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

KKR probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora. SRH probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan. Impact Player: Travis Head.

Stats

A look at the key performers

Narine has scored 461 runs this year (SR: 182.94). The spinner has also collected 15 wickets at an economy of 6.64. Andre Russell has been striking at 185 this year (222 runs). SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (209.42) and Travis Head (201.13) own the top-two highest strike rates among batters with 350-plus runs this year. Natarajan has 17 scalps across 11 games this season.

