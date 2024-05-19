Next Article

Abhishek now boasts the most sixes in IPL 2024 (Source: X/@IPL)

Abhishek Sharma registers his third half-century of IPL 2024: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:45 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a match-winning half-century against Punjab Kings in the penultimate league match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Hyderabad. The southpaw was at his destructive best as he made 66 off just 28 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and six sixes. Abhishek now boasts the most sixes in IPL 2024. Here are his stats.

Knock

Another destructive knock from Abhishek

Chasing 215, SRH lost the in-form Travis Head on the very first ball of the innings. Abhishek then joined forces with Rahul Tripathi (33) as the duo rescued the home team with a 72-run partnership. Abhishek added 57 runs with Nitish Reddy (37) as well before falling to Shashank Singh. SRH were 129/3 in 10.1 overs when the star opener departed.

Sixes

Most sixes in IPL 2024

Abhishek piped Virat Kohli (37) to become the leading six-hitter in the ongoing season. The former now owns 41 sixes besides 35 fours. The SRH star has raced to 467 runs at 38.92 in IPL 2024 as his strike rate of 209.42 is the highest among batters with 340-plus run (50s: 3). Only Head (533) has accumulated more runs among SRH batters.

Stats

Here are his overall numbers

With this knock, Abhishek has raced to 1,359 runs in 60 IPL games at 26.65. He owns seven half-centuries in the cash-rich league (SR: 155.67). This was his maiden fifty against PBKS as he now has 173 runs across seven outings against them as his strike rate reads 164.76.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

PBKS were off to a stellar start as openers Prabhsimran Singh (71) and Atharva Taide (46) added 97 runs. Rilee Rossouw contributed with 49 runs as PBKS posted 214/5 in their allotted 20 overs. As mentioned, Abhishek, Tripathi, and Reddy starred in SRH's chase. Heinrich Klaasen's 42 ensured there's no twist in the tale as SRH crossed the line in 19.1 overs (215/6).