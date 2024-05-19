Next Article

Bayer Leverkusen became the first side in Bundesliga history to win the title going unbeaten in a season (Photo credit: X/@bayer04_en)

Invincibles Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bundesliga: Decoding the season in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:35 pm May 19, 202407:35 pm

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen became the first side in Bundesliga history to win the title going unbeaten in a season. Xabi Alonso's side capped off a stunning 2023-24 campaign with a 2-1 win on Saturday over Augsburg. Notably, Bayern Munich finished third while Stuttgart took second place. RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund followed suit and will play Champions League next season. We decode the season's stats.

28 wins, six draws and 16 clean sheets for Leverkusen

Leverkusen sealed 28 wins and six draws from 34 matches in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Leverkusen collected 90 points with a goal difference of +65. They scored 89 goals and conceded 24. Leverkusen kept a total of 16 clean sheets this season (highest). The finished 17 points ahead of second-placed Stuttgart (73 points). Bayern Munich suffered a defeat to finish third (72 points).

Second club in Bundesliga history to notch 90-plus points

Leverkusen have become the second club in Bundesliga history to notch 90-plus points in a campaign. Bayern achieved the record earlier (90 points in 2013-14 and 91 points in 2012-13).

Dortmund will play Champions League football next season

Italy and Germany had earned an extra spot in the Champions League next season after their clubs performed well in European competitions this season. So Dortmund, despite finishing fifth, will play in the UCL in 2024-25. Dortmund claimed 18 wins, 9 draws and seven defeats to finish on 63 points. Leipzig managed 65 points (W19 D8 L7). Leipzig had a goal difference of +38.

Stuttgart pip Bayern to take second place

Stuttgart's 4-0 win over Gladbach on matchday 34 helped them pip Bayern to take second place. Stuttgart claimed 23 wins, four draws and seven defeats (73 points). They scored 78 goals (3rd-highest). Stuttgart finished 14 places higher than they did in last season. Bayern's defeat to Hoffenheim resulted in them finishing third. Bayern scored 94 goals (highest) and had a goal difference of +49.

Darmstadt and FC Koln get relegated; Bochum in relegation playoffs

Darmstadt finished 18th. They collected three wins (D8 L23). Notably, Darmstadt conceded a league-high 86 goals and had a goal difference of -56. They finished the season with just 17 points. FC Koln finished 17th. Koln collected just five wins (D12 L17). They collected 27 points. Koln scored 28 goals and conceded 60. Bochum will play in relegation play-offs. They managed 33 points.

Harry Kane finishes as the top scorer

Harry Kane had a dominating debut season for Bayern Munich after joining from Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman finished with 36 goals and eight assists from 32 matches. Kane won the prestigious Torjagerkanone as the Bundesliga's top scorer. He is the first Englishman to earn the famous canon trophy. Earlier, Kane won three Premier League Golden Boot awards for scoring the most goals.

Top contributors in terms of goals and assists

Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart scored 28 goals (second-highest). He made two assists to be involved in 30 goals in the season. Lois Openda scored 24 goals and made seven assists for RB Leipzig. He was involved in 31 goals. Álex Grimaldo of Leverkusen managed the most assists (13). He also scored 10 goals. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz contributed with 11 assists and 11 goals.

Here are the unique stats

As per Squawka, Wirtz completed the most passes into the penalty area (76). Leipzig's Xavi Simons won the most ground duels (183). Bochum's Bernardo made the most tackles (99). Kane missed the most big chances (27). Bochum's Ivan Ordets conceded the most penalties (4). Stuttgart's Deniz Undav completed the most through-balls (12). Gladbach's Franck Honorat created the most big chances (19).

Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky shines

Leverkusen goalie Lukas Hradecky shined with the most assists (15). He also had a save percentage of 75% (17-plus matches). As per Opta, he made 78 saves and clocked a passing accuracy of 75.84%. He clocked 18 clearances.

