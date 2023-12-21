Bayer Leverkusen: Decoding their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 season

Edited by Rajdeep Saha 12:45 pm Dec 21, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season (Photo credit: X/bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen head into the new year with an unbeaten run in the ongoing 2023-24 season. Leverkusen sit top of the Bundesliga standings. They have reached the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, besides also reaching the Europa League round of 16. On Wednesday, Leverkusen humbled Vfl Bochum 4-0 with Patrik Schick scoring a hat-trick in the Bundesliga. Before that, they downed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

Why does this story matter?

Leverkusen have been the most consistent side in Europe's top 5 leagues and are the only side without a single defeat in all competitions. Their dominance under Xavi Alonso has been a treat for fans. Leverkusen have worked their way, finding a settled structure and vision under Alonso. They have scored goals at will and defensively the side has kept its shape.

Bayer Leverkusen's record start to the season

With their 4-0 win over Bochum, Leverkusen have registered their 13th win in the Bundesliga this season. Overall, they have not lost any of their 25 competitive games this season (W23, D3) across competitions. As per Opta, they have set the record for a German club at the professional level. Leverkusen surpassed Hamburger SV, who posted a 24-match unbeaten run in the 1982-83 season.

Leverkusen's exceptional record in Europa League group stage

Leverkusen won all six of their Europa League group stage fixtures this season. They registered a 5-1 drubbing against Molde in their last group-stage clash. As per Opta, they are the first team since Arsenal in the 2020-21 season to win all six group games in a Europa League campaign. The only other German team to do so was Frankfurt (2018-19).

Leverkusen have fared well in the DFB-Pokal

Apart from the Bundesliga and Europa League, Leverkusen have fared well in the DFB-Pokal. They defeated Teutonia 8-0 in the first round before hammering Sandhausen 5-2 thereafter. In the round of 16, they defeated Paderborn. Leverkusen will face Stuttgart in the quarter-finals.

Leverkusen broke this Bundesliga record

Earlier in November, Leverkusen registered a thumping 4-0 home win over Union Berlin. With that win, they had amassed 31 out of 33 possible points from the first 11 Bundesliga matches. Leverkusen equaled the best-ever start in the league after 11 games which was set by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in the 2015-16 season.

A look at the key players

With 10 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, Victor Boniface has been a revelation for Leverkusen this season. He has 16 goals across competitions. Florian Wirtz has scored 8 goals, besides managing 12 assists this season, including seven in the Bundesliga. Schick has hammered six goals from nine games in all competitions. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has kept seven clean sheets in the Bundesliga.

Decoding their 2023-24 Bundesliga stats

Leverkusen have won 13 out of 16 matches this season in the Bundesliga (D3), registering 42 points. Their tally of 46 goals sees them being only behind Bayern, who have clocked a total of 49 goals. Leverkusen have shined defensively as well and are the only side to have conceded less than 15 goals. Their three draws have come against Stuttgart, Bayern and Gladbach.

Goals have been coming for Leverkusen

Leverkusen have scored 46 goals in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season (second-highest). They have also conceded the fewest (12) and have a goal difference of +34. In the UEL 2023-24 season, Leverkusen scored 19 goals in the group stage. This was the highest for any side. Besides, Leverkusen let in just three goals. In the DFB-Pokal, Leverkusen have scored 16 goals from three matches.