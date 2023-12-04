Premier League: Manchester City, Tottenham share spoils in six-goal thriller

Premier League: Manchester City, Tottenham share spoils in six-goal thriller

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:57 am Dec 04, 202312:57 am

Dejan Kulusevski scored a late equalizer as Tottenham hold Manchester City 3-3 (Photo credit: X/premierleague)

Tottenham came from behind to hold Manchester City 3-3 at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 14 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Son Heung-min handed the lead to Spurs before equalizing the score with an own goal. Phil Foden's first-half strike turned the tide in City's favor but Giovanni Lo Celso found the equalizer. Later, Jack Grealish's goal was canceled by Dejan Kulusevski's last-minute strike.

Manchester City's unique Premier League half-time record

As per Squawka, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 53 Premier League games when they are ahead at the half-time break. They have now registered 48 wins along with five draws in such instances. Their last defeat in the Premier League despite leading at half-time happened back in May 2021 against Brighton.

Jack Grealish scores for City

Grealish scored his 24th goal in his 158th Premier League appearance. However, this was his first league goal this season in eight appearances. The English midfielder has scored Premier League goals against Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and now Tottenham since the start of last season. This was his 12th goal for Manchester City in his 104th appearance across all competitions.

Kulusevski scripts this unique PL record against Manchester City

As per Squawka, Kulusevski has become the second player to score in three consecutive Premier League away games against the reigning champions. This feat was first achieved by Danny Murphy and has been replicated by the Swedish forward.

Son registers this Premier League feat

Son scored a goal, provided an assist and also netted an own goal City. As per Opta, he is only the fifth player to register all three in a single Premier League game. Only Kevin Davies (vs Aston Villa, 2008), Wayne Rooney (vs Stoke City, 2012), Gareth Bale (vs Liverpool, 2012) and Jacob Ramsey (vs Manchester United, 2022) have achieved this feat before him.

More exciting stats from this enthralling clash

Manchester City have failed to win three successive games in the Premier League, despite leading all three at half-time (D3). They have experienced such a spell of three draws since November 2009 when the Citizens were under Mark Hughes. Meanwhile, Spurs have ended a spell of three consecutive PL defeats. The Lillywhites have lost once in their last five outings against City (W3, D1).

A look at the match summary

Son gave Spurs a fantastic start by scoring in the sixth minute. However, he equalized the score by scoring an own goal three minutes later. City took the lead through Foden, who finished a beautifully worked team goal. In the second half, Lo Celso brought Spurs back into the game but Grealish's 81st-minute strike dampened their sports. Eventually, Kulusevski netted the vital equalizer.

City drop to third position, Tottenham are placed 5th

With this draw, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have fallen to third place in the 2023-24 PL standings. The Citizens played their third consecutive draw this season and have 30 points. They are behind Arsenal (33) and Liverpool (31) after 14 matches. Meanwhile, Tottenham have lost their way after a spirited start. They are now fifth with 27 points, two points behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

Son scored his 112th PL goal!

Son netted his 112th goal in his 282nd Premier League appearance. Along with his goals, he has also registered 54 assists in the competition. He has scored nine times in 14 games this season. Son also has two assists under his belt.