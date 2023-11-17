Everton handed 10-point deduction in the Premier League: Here's why

Everton will drop into relegation zone with the 10-point penalty

Premier League has docked 10 points from Everton FC due to a breach of profit and sustainability rules. The deduction will happen with immediate effect by an Independent Commission and is the heaviest punishment in the history of the Premier League. It will be a major challenge for manager Sean Dyche as the deduction will see Everton drop into the relegation zone. Here's more.

Everton admitted the breach during the five-day hearing

According to the Premier League, the Toffees have admitted that there was a breach of the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the period ending season 2021-22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute as stated in the PL's statement. The commission determined that Everton's PSR calculation for the period was a loss of £124.5m, which exceeded the permitted PSR of £105m.

Everton will appeal against the sanction

"Everton is disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League's Commission," the statement said. "The club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly unjust sporting sanction. The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the PL. The appeal process will now commence and the club's case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed under the PL's rules."

Heaviest punishment in Premier League history

Only on three or two occasions before this Premier League has docked points from a team. Firstly it was Middlesborough, who were docked three points for failing to fulfill a fixture against Blackburn Rovers in the 1995-96 season. While Portsmouth saw nine points get deducted after entering administration in March 2010. So Everton will be the third club to get points deducted.

The commission explained Everton's high points deduction

The commission has explained the reasons for Everton's high points deduction to be their overspending on new players which caused most of the club's issues. They were also unable to sell their existing players and finished way below in the league points table. Everton's 16th-place finish in the 2021-22 season caused an expected loss of income of around £21m.

Everton almost got relegated in the 2022-23 Premier League

Everton finished 17th in the Premier League last season only two points above the relegation zone. This season they have won four games but lost six while registering two draws. However, with the deduction, the Toffees have dropped down to the 19th spot in the PL standings with only four points in their kitty. With Dyche's experience, they will hope to overcome this situation