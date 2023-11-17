Argentina's 14-match unbeaten run comes to an end: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Darwin Nunez scored a late goal to seal a famous 2-0 win for Uruguay over Argentina (Photo credit: X/@Uruguay)

Uruguay registered a 2-0 win over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires. The visitors had to wait till the 41st minute when Ronald Araujo broke the deadlock. Later, an 87th minute strike from Darwin Nunez sealed a famous win for La Celeste. It was a fine display from Marcelo Bielsa's men, who ended Argentina's 14-game unbeaten run.

Uruguay ended Argentina's 14-game winning run

This was Argentina's first defeat since the 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup opening fixture in Qatar last year. Since then, Argentina are on a 14-game winning streak which also saw them lifting the FIFA World Cup last year. La Albiceleste had won their opening four qualifiers and are in the lead with 12 points from five matches.

Argentina recorded these feats with this defeat

This was the first time Lionel Messi failed to score a goal for Argentina since their 2022 World Cup group-stage win over Poland. Araujo's opener is the first goal Argentina conceded since the 2022 World Cup final against France. La Albiceleste kept as many as eight clean sheets. It is also the first time since the World Cup, Argentina have failed to score.

A unique record in the World Cup Qualifiers

As per Squawka, this is the first time since October 2015 and just for the second time overall that Argentina and Brazil have both lost a World Cup qualifier on the same day (Colombia 2-1 Brazil). Also, Uruguay have defeated Brazil and Argentina in the same calendar year for the first time since 1960. Notably, they defeated both teams by identical scores of 2-0.

A look at Argentina's 14-game winning run

After losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup, Argentina defeated teams like Mexico, Poland, Australia (twice), Netherlands, Croatia, France, Panama, Curacao, Indonesia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru. They scored 34 goals in this phase (excluding goals in penalty shootout). Argentina conceded only six goals while maintaining eight consecutive clean sheets since the 2022 World Cup final against France.

Nunez scored his sixth goal for Uruguay

Nunez netted his sixth international goal for Uruguay, while three of them have come in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He is the joint-highest goal-scorer in the Conmebol qualifiers alongside, Nicolas de la Cruz and Messi. For Liverpool, he has scored seven goals (all competitions).