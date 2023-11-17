Mohammed Shami vs Mitchell Starc: Decoding their World Cup stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Mohammed Shami vs Mitchell Starc: Decoding their World Cup stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:27 pm Nov 17, 202304:27 pm

Shami has claimed 23 wickets from just six matches in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 9.13 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia will battle it out for the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy when the two sides meet in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Australia are on an eight-match unbeaten run. The focus will be on premier pacers Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Starc. The duo has been fantastic at ODI WCs.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Shami was benched for the first four matches and once he came into the side, he has been the top performer. Shami has been ruthless with the ball. In the semis against New Zealand, he took a seven-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Starc got back to form in the big semi-final clash against South Africa. Overall, both bowlers have over 50 ODI World Cup scalps.

3/9

Shami's performance at the 2023 World Cup

Shami has claimed 23 wickets from just six matches in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 9.13. He owns a strike rate of 10.91. Shami has already claimed three five-wicket hauls and a four-fer. Shami took 5/54 in his first match versus NZ. He claimed 4/22 versus England, 5/18 versus Sri Lanka, 2/18 versus SA, 0/41 versus Netherlands, and 7/57 versus NZ.

4/9

Starc's performance at the 2023 World Cup

Starc has claimed 13 wickets from nine matches at 36.38. His strike rate reads 35.53. Starc registered his best figures of 3/34 versus SA in the semis on Thursday. Starc claimed 1/31 versus India in Australia's opener. He claimed 2/53 versus SA, 2/43 versus SL, 1/65 versus Pakistan, 1/22 versus Netherlands, 0/89 versus NZ, 2/66 versus England, 1/70 versus Afghanistan, and 3/34 versus SA.

5/9

Shami is the first Indian to breach 50 wickets

Versus the Kiwis, Shami went on to become the first Indian bowler to take 50-plus ODI World Cup scalps. He is also the fastest to 50 ODI World Cup scalps (17 matches), surpassing Starc (19 matches). In 17 matches, he owns 54 scalps at 12.90. His strike rate is a phenomenal 15.33. Shami owns the most four-wicket hauls or more (8) in ODI WCs.

6/9

Shami holds these World Cup records

Shami has claimed four ODI World Cup five-wicket hauls, the most in the tournament. He broke a tie with Australia's Mitchell Starc, who owns three fifers. Shami is also the first bowler to bag three fifers in a single World Cup edition. Shami owns the most wickets for India in an ODI World Cup edition. He broke Zaheer Khan's mark of 21 wickets.

7/9

Shami and Starc share this World Cup record

With his 7/57 versus NZ, Shami became the first Indian to take two or more fifers against an opponent in ODI World Cups. Both Shami and Starc have two fifers against the Black Caps in the tournament.

8/9

Starc is the third bowler with 60-plus World Cup scalps

Starc is the third bowler in ICC ODI World Cup history to take 60-plus scalps. Starc, who has raced to 62 wickets at 19.24, joined Glenn McGrath and Muthiah Muralidaran in terms of the milestone. Former Aussie pacer McGrath took 71 scalps at 18.19. Meanwhile, Lankan legendary spinner Murali bagged 68 scalps at 19.63. Starc owns a strike rate of 22.56.

9/9

Most wickets among left-arm pacers

In Australia's World Cup opener, Starc became just the second left-arm pacer in ODI WC history to take 50 wickets after Wasim Akram. He became the fastest bowler to the 50-wicket milestone before Shami broke the same. Starc became the most successful left-arm pacer in ODI WCs by surpassing Akram against the Netherlands. He then became the third-highest wicket-taker in the match against England.