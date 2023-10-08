Mitchell Starc fastest to complete 50 World Cup wickets: Stats

Mitchell Starc fastest to complete 50 World Cup wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:37 pm Oct 08, 2023

Starc has completed 50 WC wickets in just 19 games (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has scripted history as he has become the fastest bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups. He reached the milestone with his first wicket in Australia's opener against hosts India in the 2023 edition. Starc has completed 50 wickets in just 19 games. He has truly been a menace in the mega-tournament. Here are his stats.

Starc displaces Malinga

Sri Lanka's bowling legend Lasith Malinga was previously the fastest to attain 50 WC wickets, getting the feat in 26 games. Starc has taken a staggering six games less to attain the milestone. Overall, Starc became the fifth bowler to attain 50 WC wickets. Besides Malinga (56), he joined Wasim Akram (55), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), and his fellow compatriot Glenn McGrath (71).

Most wickets in a WC edition

Starc finished the 2019 WC as the highest wicket-taker (27 wickets in 10 matches). No other bowler has taken more wickets in a single edition of the WC. McGrath is next on the list with 26 wickets. His tally of 22 wickets was the joint-most in the 2015 edition. New Zealand's Trent Boult also took as many wickets.

Best average in WC history, most fifers

Starc's bowling average of 14-plus is the best among bowlers with at least 20 World Cup scalps. India's Mohammed Shami (15.70) trails him in this regard. His tally of three WC fifers is the most for any bowler. 6/28 read his best figures. The Aussie also owns the most four-plus wicket hauls in the competition (6). South Africa's Imran Tahir trails him with five.

Fastest to 200 ODI wickets

Last year, Starc became the fastest to accomplish 200 ODI wickets, getting the mark in just 102 matches. Starc has now raced to 221 wickets in this format from 112 games at a 22-plus average. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia, only behind Mitchell Johnson (239), Warne (291), Brett Lee (380), and McGrath (380). Starc also owns the joint third-most ODI fifers (9).

Starc dismisses Kishan to earn his 50th World Cup scalp

Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan for a duck in the first over to get to 50 World Cup scalps. He tempted Kishan with a fuller delivery outside off and the Indian opener obliged with a drive, finding the nick.

2nd left-arm pacer with 50 World Cup wickets

Starc has joined the legendary Akram to become the second left-arm pacer in the game to claim 50 World Cup scalps. Before this encounter, Starc was tied with Chaminda Vaas (49 scalps) among left-arm pacers.