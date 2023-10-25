World Cup: Mitchell Starc becomes the most successful left-arm pacer

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Mitchell Starc becomes the most successful left-arm pacer

By Rajdeep Saha 06:57 pm Oct 25, 202306:57 pm

Starc has surpassed the legendary Wasim Akram in terms of World Cup wickets (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian cricket team pacer Mitchell Starc has become the most successful left-arm pacer in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. Starc came into the match against the Netherlands with 55 ODI World scalps. By picking his first wicket, he has gone past the legendary Wasim Akram (55) to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers. Starc has also scripted another massive record.

2/5

Starc goes past Akram, equals Malinga

Akram claimed 55 World Cup scalps from 38 matches at 23.83. Starc now owns 56 scalps in 23 matches. Coming into this match, he averaged 16.69. Meanwhile, Starc has also become the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history. He has equaled the tally of Lasith Malinga, who took 56 scalps at 22.87. Starc remains only behind Glenn McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralidaran (68).

3/5

Top wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups

Starc finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Trent Boult in the 2015 ODI World Cup edition. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc took 22 scalps at 10.18. In the ICC World Cup 2019, Starc was the top wicket-taker with 27 scalps at 18.59.

4/5

WC 2023: Starc has claimed wickets in every game

With his first wicket against the Dutch, Starc has now raced to seven wickets in the ongoing World Cup. Before this, he claimed 1/65 versus Pakistan, 2/43 versus Sri Lanka, 2/53 versus South Africa, and 1/31 against Team India.

5/5

Decoding his ODI career in stats

Starc now owns 227 ODI wickets at an average of over 22. He has equaled former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh (227) in terms of ODI scalps. In Asia, the left-arm speedster has 45 scalps. At neutral venues, the senior pacer has scalped 51 wickets. In India, Starc has raced to 19 scalps in ODIs.