Ravindra Jadeja: Decoding his ODI batting stats versus New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 12:50 am Oct 23, 202312:50 am

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial 39*-run knock versus New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial 39*-run knock versus New Zealand in match number 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Jadeja came in at a crucial juncture with India (191/5) still needing 83 runs to win. He supported Virat Kohli in a 78-run stand before helping India get to the target. New Zealand managed 273/10 earlier. Here we decode Jadeja's numbers versus NZ.

A clutch performance under pressure

India were going well before Mitchell Santner trapped KL Rahul (27) LBW and Suryakumar Yadav followed suit shortly, being run out. Jadeja came in and looked compact. His two fours off Lockie Ferguson helped ease the pressure. Alongside Kohli, the southpaw then showed a lot of grit and helped India stay ahead. Jadeja hit the winning runs, helping India win by four wickets.

Jadeja owns an average of 51.57 versus NZ

Jadeja excelled with a timely 39*. His knock was laced with three fours and a six. Jadeja has done well versus NZ and his last seven ODI scores against the Kiwis read: 66*, 62*, 5, 77, 55, 8*, and an unbeaten 39. Across 11 innings, Jadeja has clobbered 361 runs at 51.57 versus the Kiwis with the help of four half-centuries.

Jadeja owns 2,675 runs in ODIs

In 191 ODIs, Jadeja owns 2,675 runs at 32.62. He has 13 fifties under his belt. 947 of his runs have come at home. Besides, he owns 1,164 runs in away matches (home of opposition) and another 565 runs at neutral venues.

Kohli and Jadeja script this partnership record

As per Cricbuzz, Kohli and Jadeja recorded the fourth-highest partnership for the 6th wicket or below for India in World Cups. 126* - Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani vs ZIM, Tunbridge Wells, 1983 116 - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja vs NZ, Manchester, 2019 SF 82* - Kapil Dev, Kiran More vs NZ, Bengaluru, 1987 78 - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja vs NZ, Dharamsala, 2023*