ICC World Cup: Best ODI duels between India and Bangladesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:54 pm Oct 16, 202304:54 pm

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is in solid form (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India have been at their dominant best in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and they will next face Bangladesh on October 19. Over the years, the Men in Blue have dominated the Bangla Tigers and their ODI head-to-head speak the same. However, some clashes have remained memorable for both sets of fans. Here we decode the best India-Bangladesh ODI duels.

A look at the head-to-head record

India have a superior record against Bangladesh in ODIs. They have played each other 40 times and the Men in Blue registered 31 wins in comparison to Bangladesh's eight victories. Only one match ended without a result. Both teams have met each other four times in ODI World Cup with India winning three clashes. Bangladesh's win over India came at the 2007 ODI WC.

Yuvraj's heroics guided India to a 200-run win (2003)

A clash in the 2003 TVS Cup in Dhaka saw India bat first and pile up a total of 276 courtesy of Yuvraj Singh's maiden ODI century. On a tacky pitch, Yuvraj hammered an 85-ball 102 while Virender Sehwag scored a 51-ball 63. In reply, Bangladesh folded for only 76 as Zaheer Khan (4/19) and Ajit Agarkar (3/18) scalped seven wickets together.

2023 Asia Cup: Bangladesh's triumph over India

Bangladesh sparked a shocking win over India in the 2023 Asia Cup. The Bangla Tigers defeated India by six runs in Colombo. Shakib Al Hasan slammed an 85-ball 80 which helped Bangladesh score a total of 265/8. Tawhid Hridoy (54) and Nasum Ahmed (44) also fought well. In reply, Shubman Gill played a stunning knock of 121 but India fell short by six runs.

Rohit's masterclass in India's 109-run win over Bangladesh (2015 WC)

India and Bangladesh locked horns in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup. Although India won the match by 109 runs, it was known for Rohit Sharma's majestic knock of 137. He was well supported by Suresh Raina (63) as India posted 302/6. Umesh Yadav (4/31) was India's star bowler as Bangladesh folded for 193. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets each.

India's biggest win over Bangladesh in ODIs (in runs), 2023

India recorded their biggest win over Bangladesh earlier this year as they won by 227 runs in Chattogram. Ishan Kishan's memorable knock of 131-ball 210 came in this match as he powered India to a total of 409/8. Virat Kohli also slammed a fine century. In reply, Indian bowlers wrapped up Bangladesh within 182. Shardul Thakur, Axar and Umran Malik scalped seven wickets together.

Bangladesh's famous win over India in the 2007 World Cup

One of the brightest days in Bangladesh cricket was when they defeated India by five wickets in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Sourav Ganguly (66) and Yuvraj (47) were the only batters for India who made some contributions as they folded for 191. Mashrafe Mortaza finished with 4/38. Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan slammed fifties as they won by five wickets.