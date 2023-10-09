Decoding KL Rahul's sensational ODI stats against Australia

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding KL Rahul's sensational ODI stats against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:54 am Oct 09, 202311:54 am

This was Rahul's sixth half-century against the Aussies (Source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul was at his best against Australia in India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter put up a batting display and smashed an unbeaten 97, helping India chase down 200. Rahul added 165 runs with Virat Kohli after India were reduced to 2/3. Here we look at his sensational stats against Australia.

2/6

A match-winning knock from Rahul

Rahul joined Kohli in the middle after India lost Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Rahul, who has been on song since the Asia Cup, continued with his run. Once again, his endearing footwork against spin was on display. Although Kohli departed eventually, Rahul stuck till the end, having scored a 115-ball 97* (8 fours and 2 sixes).

3/6

Sixth half-century against the Aussies

This was Rahul's sixth half-century against the Aussies in just 15 ODIs. Four of his fifties against Australia have come this year. Overall, he has now raced to 625 runs against them at 56.81 (SR: 93.98). The 97* in Chennai was Rahul's highest ODI score against Australia. He has not scored even 300 ODI runs against any other team.

4/6

Rahul breaks MS Dhoni's record

Rahul now has the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the ODI World Cup. He surpassed former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who smashed an unbeaten 91 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. Rahul Dravid, India's incumbent head coach, remains the only Indian to slam a ton in this regard (145 against Sri Lanka, 1999).

5/6

Third-highest score by an Indian keeper against Australia

Meanwhile, Rahul also recorded the third-highest score by an Indian keeper against Australia in ODIs. Dhoni occupies the top-two spots on this list with scores of 139* in 2013 and 124 in 2009. Four of Rahul's six fifties against the Men in Yellow have seen the right-handed batter cross the 70-run mark. Only one of Rahul's fifties against Australia came as a non-keeper.

6/6

Rahul races past 2,300 runs

In the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan earlier this month, Rahul reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former has now raced to 2,388 runs from 62 ODIs at 49.75. He has six tons and 16 fifties. Rahul boasts 1,066 runs at 56.10 in home ODIs.