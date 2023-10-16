How has Virat Kohli fared in ODIs after turning 30?

How has Virat Kohli fared in ODIs after turning 30?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:22 pm Oct 16, 202312:22 pm

Kohli has truly been in some serious form lately (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts India have made a stunning start to their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with thumping victories in their first three games. Batting talisman Virat Kohli has been instrumental to India's brilliant run as he scored 85 and 55* against Australia and Afghanistan, respectively. He has truly been in some serious form lately. Here we decode his stats in ODIs after turning 30.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli, who made his international debut in August 2008, is one of the finest batters to grace the game. The veteran's appetite for runs is never-ending and his numbers state the same. Kohli will turn 35 in 20 days, on November 5. While many players struggle with fitness and form after turning 30, Kohli has gone from strength to strength.

An average of 50.96 after turning 30

Since his 30th birthday, Kohli has mustered 3,007 runs in 68 ODIs at a sensational average of 50.96. The tally includes nine tons and 20 fifties. He owns the seventh-highest average among players with 3,000 or more ODI runs after turning 30. Rohit Sharma (60.44) and MS Dhoni (53.07) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in this regard.

Second-most ODI runs before turning 30

Kohli's numbers were even more astonishing before his 30th birthday. He had completed 10,232 in 216 games at a jaw-dropping average of 59.83. The tally included 38 tons and 48 fifties. Kohli's former teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (12,219) is the only other batter with 9,000-plus ODI runs before turning 30. However, he had scored four tons less than Kohli at that age.

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

In 29 World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 1,186 runs at 49.41. The tally includes two tons and eight fifties. He recently surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (1,165) and Jacques Kallis (1,148) in terms of World Cup runs. Rohit (1,195) and Tendulkar (2,278) are the only Indians with more WC runs than Kohli.

Here are his overall ODI numbers

In 284 ODIs, Kohli has raced to 13,239 runs at an average of 57.56. He has slammed 68 ODI fifties, besides also owning 47 tons. Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (13,975), Ricky Ponting (13,589), and Jayasuriya (13,364) are the only ones with more runs in the ODI format. Kohli's tally of 47 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49).