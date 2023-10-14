Ravindra Jadeja races to 100 ODI wickets at home: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:33 pm Oct 14, 2023

Jadeja has enjoyed operating on spin-friendly Indian wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the sixth Indian bowler to accomplish 100 wickets in home ODIs. The left-arm spinner accomplished the feat with his second wicket in the high-profile 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. One of the finest all-rounders going around, Jadeja has enjoyed operating on spin-friendly Indian wickets. Here we look at his stats.

First Indian left-arm spinner to get the feat

Jadeja completed a century of home ODI wickets in 71 games. Anil Kumble (126), Harbhajan Singh (110), Ajit Agarkar (109), Javagal Srinath (103), and Kapil Dev (100) are the other Indians with 100 or more ODI wickets at home. Meanwhile, Jadeja is the first Indian left-arm spinner to get the feat. His economy is home ODIs is reads 4.87 (4W: 3).

A steady spell from Jadeja

Though Jadeja went wicket-less in his first eight overs, he kept the scoring rate down. He then dismissed tail-enders Hasan Ali (12) and Haris Rauf (2) to get the massive milestone. Jadeja finished with 2/38 in 9.5 overs.

His numbers away from home

Jadeja's numbers significantly come down in ODIs away from home. In 71 away (home of opposition) matches, he has managed just 52 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5. Meanwhile, he has returned with 57 wickets in 47 neutral matches at an impressive economy of 4.80. His solitary ODI fifer (5/36) came against West Indies on England soil in 2013.

India's seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Standing in his 189th ODI, Jadeja has now raced to 209 wickets at an economy rate of 4.9. The tally includes seven four-fers and a solitary fifer. Among Indians, he is only behind Kumble (337), Srinath (315), Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan (269), and Kapil (253) in terms of ODI wickets. In ODI WCs, he now has 16 wickets in 13 games.

One of the two Indians with this double

With the bat, Jadeja has clobbered 2,636 runs at 32.15 with the help of 13 fifties. He is just among the 11 players with the double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Among Indians, Kapil is the only other player with this milestone. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

A remarkable show from Indian bowlers

India bowled exceptionally well to bundle arch-rivals Pakistan out for 191. Pakistan got off to a strong start and seemed well placed at 155/2. However, a shocking collapse meant the side lost their last eight wickets inside 36 runs. Skipper Babar Azam (50) scored the most for them. Besides Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah also dismissed two batters apiece.