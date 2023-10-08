ICC World Cup: Glenn Maxwell races past 3,500 ODI runs

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:18 pm Oct 08, 202305:18 pm

Maxwell became the 20th Australian batter to complete 3,500 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian dasher Glenn Maxwell has reached the milestone of 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. The 34-year-old touched the figure with his fifth run in Australia's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against India in Chennai. Maxwell is one of the most dangerous batters going around. Besides, the all-rounder can also contribute with his off-spin bowling. Here we decode his stats.

Maxwell continued to struggle against Indian spinners

Maxwell never looked settled on the Chennai pitch which was turning from the outset. He was extremely flashy with a few of his shots. His 15-run knock from 25 deliveries had a solitary boundary. Maxwell was knocked over by Kuldeep Yadav in the 36th over.

3,500 ODI runs for Australia

Maxwell became the 20th Australian batter to complete 3,500 runs in ODIs. He reached the landmark on his 130th match and owns an average of 33.42. The 34-year-old has hammered 23 fifties and two centuries. His strike rate of 124.11 is only second to WI's Andre Russell (130.22) among batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs. His highest score of 108 came against England.

Maxwell has hammered six ODI fifties against India

Maxwell relishes playing against India as he has amassed 941 runs against them in 31 ODIs at an average of 34.85. He has scored the most runs against the Men in Blue while hammering six fifties in this format. He also owns a superb strike rate of 134.04 against them. In India, he has slammed 449 runs in 17 matches at 26.41.

A look at Maxwell's home, away and neutral stats (ODIs)

Maxwell has compiled 1,483 runs in 53 home ODIs at an average of 38.02. He has slammed 10 fifties and a solitary hundred at home. In 48 away (home of opposition) matches, he has amassed 1,312 runs at an average of 29.15. The 34-year-old smashed 715 runs in 29 neutral venue matches at an average of 34.04. He has scored five fifties.

A poor run of form since 2022 in ODIs

Maxwell hasn't had the best outing in ODI cricket since the start of the year 2022. Before this match, the Australian dasher had amassed only 265 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 26.50. Among Australians, eight batters have scored more than him in this period, which speaks about his struggle in this format. He has only scored a solitary fifty since 2022.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Maxwell has slammed 3,510 runs in 130 ODIs at an average of 33.42. The experienced dasher's tally includes 23 fifties and two centuries. Among active Australian cricketers, Maxwell is the third-highest run-scorer in this format. He is only behind veterans like David Warner and Steve Smith. The 34-year-old has also scalped 64 wickets at a bowling average of 47.71.