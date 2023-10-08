Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian with this record against Australia

By Parth Dhall 04:11 pm Oct 08, 202304:11 pm

Jadeja has an incredible record against Australia

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has completed 100 wickets at home against Australia in international cricket. The 34-year-old reached this landmark with his first wicket in India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Jadeja has become only the second Indian with 100 international wickets against the Men in Yellow at home. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

In an illustrious career spanning over a decade, one of India's finest off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh truly dominated the Australian batters. Before this match, he was the only Indian to have taken 100 or more wickets against Australia across formats at home. Left-arm spinner Jadeja has now joined Harbhajan on this elite list. He attained this feat after knocking over Australian batter Steven Smith.

Breakdown of 100 wickets

Jadeja completed 100 international wickets against Australia in his 41st home encounter. As many as 28 of these wickets have come in ODIs. Jadeja's bowling record against Australia in Tests (home) is astonishing. In just 12 Tests, the Indian all-rounder has 71 wickets at an incredible average of 18.28. The tally includes five fifers. His remaining one wicket against Australia has come in T20Is.

Only other bowler with this feat

Overall, England's Stuart Broad is the only bowler to have taken over 100 international wickets against Australia at home. He owns 128 wickets in this regard. Harbhajan (105) and Jadeja follow Broad on this list.