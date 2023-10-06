World Cup: Teams of first centurions won last four editions

1/6

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Teams of first centurions won last four editions

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:46 pm Oct 06, 202312:46 pm

Devon Conway became the first centurion of the 2023 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand demolished defending champions England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Kiwis displayed a clinical show and claimed an emphatic nine-wicket triumph. Centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made the contest a one-sided affair. Interestingly, teams of the first centurion have won the last four ODI World Cups. Here are further details.

2/6

A stunning show from Conway and Ravindra

Chasing 283, NZ lost opener Will Young for a duck. What followed was an unbeaten 273-run stand between Conway and Ravindra. The former reached his ODI ton off just 83 balls in the 27th over. He smashed an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls. Ravindra, who took 82 balls to touch three figures, hammered a 96-ball 123*. NZ crossed the line in the 37th over.

3/6

A stunning stat regarding the first centurions

Conway became the first centurion of the 2023 WC and, he was soon joined by Ravindra. Interestingly, the last four editions of the ODI WCs have seen teams of the tournament's first centurion clinch the title. The Kiwis, who finished as runners-up in the last two editions, would want this streak to continue. Notably, NZ agonizingly missed out on the title in 2019.

4/6

Ponting started the streak in 2007

The streak started in 2007 as Ricky Ponting slammed 113 against Scotland in Australia's first match. The Aussies went on to clinch their third successive title. The following edition, in 2011, saw Indian opener Virender Sehwag smoke a stunning 175 against Bangladesh in the tournament opener. The Indian team went on to become the first side to win the WC on home soil.

5/6

Finch, Root join the league

The 2015 edition saw Australia claim their fifth WC title. Aaron Finch became the first centurion in that event, scoring 135 in Australia's opener against England. Meanwhile, the Englishmen clinched their maiden ODI WC title in 2019. Joe Root was the first centurion of that event as he scored 107 against Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause.

6/6

How did the 2023 WC opener pan out?

England made a steady start after NZ elected to field. Although openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan added 40 runs, England lost successive wickets. Only Root and Jos Buttler crossed 40 for England as they managed 282/9 in 50 overs. It was a one-sided show in the second innings after Will Young departed. Conway and Ravindra slammed tons, guiding NZ to a nine-wicket win.