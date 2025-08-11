LS, RS adjourned till 2pm amid INDIA bloc protests

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2:00pm on Monday as opposition parties protested in the Parliament. The opposition is protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging "vote chori" or vote theft. The protest was led by Rahul Gandhi , Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and other MPs from the INDIA bloc.

Legislative agenda Lok Sabha to discuss 3 important bills Despite the protests, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss three important bills: the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce a revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha. The new bill incorporates suggestions from a Select Committee and aims to simplify tax processes.

Protest details Opposition's protest against SIR of electoral rolls The opposition's protest is against the SIR of electoral rolls, which they claim is a form of vote theft. Floor leaders of the INDIA grouping are likely to meet Election Commission officials to formally raise their objections against SIR. The march from Parliament to the Election Commission is expected to start around 11:30am.