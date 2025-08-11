Bihar deputy CM issued notice for having 2 voter IDs
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been issued a notice by the Election Commission for allegedly having two voter ID cards. The controversy arose after Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar shared screenshots of draft electoral rolls showing Sinha's name in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur assembly constituencies on the social media platform X.
Clarification sought
Sinha given time till August 14 to respond
The Electoral Registration Officer of the Bankipur Assembly constituency has now issued a notice to Sinha. He has been asked to explain why his name appears in two different assembly constituencies by 5:00pm on August 14. Responding to the allegations, Sinha said he only votes from one place and accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav of misleading people with false facts.
Resignation demand
Yadav demands Sinha's resignation
Earlier on Sunday, Yadav had alleged that the deputy CM has two voter ID cards and asked what action was being taken against Sinha. "Surprisingly, this has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar," he said, asking who should be held responsible for this discrepancy, the Election Commission or Sinha himself. Yadav also called for Sinha's resignation over the matter.
Name clarification
I only vote from one place, says Sinha
Sinha explained that he had applied to add his name from Lakhisarai and remove it from Bankipur, but the latter wasn't done. "I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi Yadav) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts," he said, while demanding an apology from Yadav.
Roll verification
Yadav alleges name missing from draft electoral rolls
Coming to Sinha's defense, BJP leader Jagadambika Pal said Yadav was also a voter from two places. "He had two voter IDs, which is illegal... So it means that on a large scale, people of Tejashwi's party are registered as voters at many places," he said. He made the claims after Yadav alleged that his name had been removed from draft electoral rolls. Election Commission officers discovered, however, that his name is registered with a different EPIC number.