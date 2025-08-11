Bihar deputy CM issued notice for having 2 voter IDs

Bihar 's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been issued a notice by the Election Commission for allegedly having two voter ID cards. The controversy arose after Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar shared screenshots of draft electoral rolls showing Sinha's name in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur assembly constituencies on the social media platform X.

Clarification sought Sinha given time till August 14 to respond The Electoral Registration Officer of the Bankipur Assembly constituency has now issued a notice to Sinha. He has been asked to explain why his name appears in two different assembly constituencies by 5:00pm on August 14. Responding to the allegations, Sinha said he only votes from one place and accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav of misleading people with false facts.

Resignation demand Yadav demands Sinha's resignation Earlier on Sunday, Yadav had alleged that the deputy CM has two voter ID cards and asked what action was being taken against Sinha. "Surprisingly, this has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar," he said, asking who should be held responsible for this discrepancy, the Election Commission or Sinha himself. Yadav also called for Sinha's resignation over the matter.

Name clarification I only vote from one place, says Sinha Sinha explained that he had applied to add his name from Lakhisarai and remove it from Bankipur, but the latter wasn't done. "I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi Yadav) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts," he said, while demanding an apology from Yadav.