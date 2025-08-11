The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has announced plans to cut its workforce by around 20%. The decision comes as a response to a 25% reduction in its operating budget by the government. A recent Treasury review found that the bank's funding request of NZ$1.03 billion (around $613 million) for the five-year period did not offer good value for money, prompting this drastic measure.

Information Bank to cut a net of 142 positions The central bank, which employed 660 people in January, plans to cut a net of 142 positions. This includes 32 currently vacant roles. The bank is now in "the final phase of a structure design and implementation process" and expects to finalize these layoffs by October 13.

Acknowledgment Decision to review staffing levels was announced in April The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has acknowledged the uncertainty its employees are facing amid this process. A spokesperson for the bank said they are "committed to handling this process with care and consideration." The decision to review staffing levels and other costs was first announced in April when the government revealed its plan to cut the operating budget by around 25% for the current fiscal year.