ICC Cricket World Cup: High-flying New Zealand meet Netherlands

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:51 pm Oct 08, 202303:51 pm

The two sides have met four times in ODIs so far (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand would be high on confidence following an emphatic nine-wicket triumph over defending champions England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener. They will next meet the Netherlands in Match 6 of the event. The Dutch side fought well against Pakistan in their opener but eventually suffered an 81-run defeat. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report, and weather update

The match will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 9 (2:00pm IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. In terms of weather, there are no chances of rain.

A look at head-to-head record

The two sides have met four times in ODIs so far with the Kiwis coming on top on every single occasion. The Black Caps demolished the Dutch side 3-0 in an ODI series last year. New Zealand and Netherlands's only other ODI meeting was recorded in the 1996 WC. NZ won that duel by 119 runs.

Will Williamson return to the XI?

Centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made the contest against England a one-sided affair. Hence, Kane Williamson, who missed the England game due to knee issues, might take some more rest before returning. Meanwhile, Bas de Leede's all-round heroics were Netherlands's biggest positive from the Pakistan game. The young all-rounder would need adequate support from his teammates.

Here are the probable XIs

New Zealand probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C & WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult. Netherlands probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Here are the key performers

Bas de Leede has returned with 19 wickets in eight ODIs this year besides scoring 352 runs at 50.28. With 508 runs at 36.28, Max O'Dowd is Netherlands's leading run-getter in ODIs this year. Conway has been in sublime touch in 2023, mustering 601 runs in 11 ODIs at 66.77. Trent Boult has returned with 40 wickets in 20 ODI WC games.

