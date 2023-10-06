Bas de Leede enters ICC Cricket World Cup record books



By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Oct 06, 2023

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede produced a solid display with ball and bat (Photo credit: X/@KNCBcricket)

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede produced a solid display with ball and bat versus Pakistan in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. After claiming 4/62, he scored a 67-run knock from 68 balls. As per Cricbuzz, Leede has now become the third player to claim a four-fer and score a fifty on World Cup debut.

50-plus score and 4 wickets on ICC World Cup debut

Leede has joined former Zimbabwe duo Duncan Fletcher and Neil Johnson to claim a four-wicket haul and score a fifty-plus score on WC debut. 69* and 4/42 - Duncan Fletcher (ZIM) vs AUS, Nottingham, 1983 59 and 4/42 - Neil Johnson (ZIM) vs KEN, Taunton, 1999 67 and 4/62 - Bas de Leede (NED) vs PAK, Hyderabad, 2023

Bas de Leede claims a four-fer

An in-form Leede was instrumental against Pakistan claiming four scalps. In 31 ODIs, Leede has raced to 28 scalps at 29.71. He managed his maiden four-fer, besides also owning a five-wicket haul in the format. In four matches versus Pakistan, he has nine scalps at 20.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 neutral venues, Leede has claimed 18 scalps at 19.33.

A solid knock on offer

Leede shared a 70-run stand alongside opener Vikramjit Singh (52) for the 3rd wicket. Leede scored a fiery 68-ball 67. His knock was laced with six fours and two maximums. In 31 matches, he has raced to 832 runs at 28.68, registering his third fifty, including two versus Pakistan. Leede averages 44.25 versus Pakistan, having scored 177 runs.

A look at the match summary

Pakistan were in deep trouble (38/3) after 9.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then got along and added a pivotal 120-run stand. However, both players departed in quick succession once the stand was broken. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz's cameos helped Pakistan thereafter. For the Dutch, Vikramjit and Leede's knocks were the highlights. Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs.