Asian Games, men's cricket: India beat Nepal to reach semis

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Asian Games, men's cricket: India beat Nepal to reach semis

By Parth Dhall 10:09 am Oct 03, 202310:09 am

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an incredible century

In what was a thrilling contest, India beat Nepal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, to reach the semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games men's T20I event. The Men in Blue successfully defended 202/4, with Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets. India restricted Nepal to 179/9. An incredible ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation for India's win. Here are the key stats.

2/7

A look at the match summary

India were off to a flier after electing to bat. Jaiswal and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad added 103 runs. Although Gaikwad departed (25), Jaiswal went on to score a ton. Shivam Dube (25*) and Rinku Singh (37*) provided the finishing touch. Kushal Burtel (28), Kushal Malla (29), Dipendra Singh Airee (32), and Sundeep Jora (29) fired for Nepal with the bat, but they fell short.

3/7

Jaiswal enters record books

Jaiswal became the first Indian to smash a century at the Asian Games. He slammed 100 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. At 21 years and 279 days, Jaiswal is now India's youngest centurion in T20I cricket. He broke the record of Shubman Gill (23y 146d), who slammed a T20I ton against New Zealand earlier this year.

4/7

A 48-ball ton for Jaiswal

Jaiswal raced to his century off 48 balls, now the joint fourth-fastest for India in T20I cricket. He shares the record with Suryakumar Yadav, who owns a 48-ball ton in the format. Senior Indian batters Rohit Sharma (35 balls), Suryakumar (45 balls), and KL Rahul (46 balls) occupy the top three spots in this regard.

5/7

More records for Jaiswal

Jaiswal has become the second left-handed batter to score a century for India in T20I cricket. He joins Suresh Raina, who slammed his maiden and only T20I ton against South Africa in 2010. Notably, Jaiswal is the second player to record a 50+ score for India in multi-sport events. Amay Khurasiya first achieved this feat in the 1998 Commonwealth Games (against Canada).

6/7

Bishnoi takes a three-fer

Leg-spinner Bishnoi was the pick of India's bowlers. He took three wickets for just 24 runs in four overs. The Indian wrist-spinner dismissed Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, and a dangerous-looing Dipendra. Besides, right-arm seamer Avesh Khan also took three wickets and conceded 32 runs. Bishnoi now has 23 wickets from 13 matches at an incredible average of 16.91 in T20I cricket.

7/7

Seven left-handed batters for India

As many as seven left-handed batters played against Nepal - Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Dube, Rinku, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh. As per Kausthub Gudipati, this was the first time India played as many left-handed batters in a T20I.