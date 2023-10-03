Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0: Key stats

Armando Broja scored his second goal for Chelsea (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Chelsea broke the jinx to outclass Fulham 2-0 away from home on matchday seven of the 2023-24 Premier League. Two first-half strikes from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja were enough for the Blues to earn their second league win this season. Notably, this is also their first away win in the current Premier League season. Both teams won their mid-week EFL Cup matches.

Fulham script this unwanted record in Premier League London derbies

With this defeat, Fulham are now winless in their last 10 Premier League London derbies (D4, L6). Their last win in a London derby in the Premier League came against Chelsea (2-1) back in January. This is their fourth derby of 2023-24 and they have lost the first at home against Brentford (0-3) and drawn against Arsenal (2-2) and Crystal Palace (0-0).

Mudryk becomes the seventh Ukrainian to score in Premier League

Mudryk handed Chelsea the lead in the 18th minute of the game. As per Squawka, Mudryk became only the seventh Ukrainian player to score a goal in the Premier League. Serhiy Rebrov, Andriy Shevchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Andrey Voronin, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the six Ukranians to score in the Premier League. He scored his first goal for Chelsea in 24 matches.

First Ukrainian to score for Chelsea since Shevchenko

As per Opta, Mudryk became the first Ukrainian player to score for Chelsea in all competitions since Shevchenko netted one against Bolton Wanderers in May 2008. Mudryk scored with his 22nd attempt on goal for the Blues.

Chelsea end their dreadful barren run

Chelsea went without scoring in their last three Premier League fixtures before this game. As per Opta, the Blues failed to score in their previous 47 attempts on goal in the Premier League before Mudryk netted their opener against Fulham. However, they only had to wait 82 seconds for their next goal as Broja slammed home the second.