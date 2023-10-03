WC warm-up match: Quinton de Kock smashes fifty against NZ

Quinton de Kock slammed an unbeaten 84 (Image source: X/@ICC)

South African batter Quinton de Kock slammed a fine half-century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand. Although the Black Caps won by seven runs (DLS method), de Kock's 84*-run knock made headlines. De Kock has started his World Cup campaign in grand fashion. He will retire from the format at the end of the tournament.

A balanced knock from de Kock

De Kock played a balanced knock despite losing Reeza Hendricks in the first over itself. He shared crucial partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen as the Proteas attempted to chase 322. The target was later reduced to 219 in 37 overs. De Kock eventually smashed an unbeaten 84 off 89 balls (12 fours and 1 six).

De Kock to retire after 2023 WC

Earlier this month, it was reported that de Kock will retire from ODIs following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. De Kock, who has been included in South Africa's squad for the 50-over tournament, plays only white-ball cricket at the moment. The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2021 as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

A look at his ODI career

De Kock made his ODI debut on January 19, 2013, against New Zealand. As of now, he has represented the Proteas in 145 ODIs. The dasher is the seventh-highest run-scorer for SA in the format, having scored 6,176 runs at 44.75. The tally includes 17 tons and 30 half-centuries. With the gloves, he has 206 dismissals, the second-most for SA in the format.

SA's squad for WC 2023

De Kock will play his final ODI match in the 2023 World Cup. He owns 450 runs in the tournament at 30.00. SA's squad for WC 2023: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.