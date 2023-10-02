Asian Games 2023: India bag silver in mixed 4x400m relay

Sports

Asian Games 2023: India bag silver in mixed 4x400m relay

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:26 pm Oct 02, 2023

India won the bronze, which later got upgraded to silver in mixed 4x400m relay (Photo credit: x/@afiindia)

India won the bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2023 Asian Games on Monday. But later, the medal was upgraded to silver, after Sri Lanka, who finished second were disqualified for a lane infringement. The Indian quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, and Subha Venkatesan clocked a timing of 3:14.34 seconds to bag the bronze initially.

India's bronze medal was upgraded to silver

The Indian quartet finished third in the race, as Sri Lanka finished second with a timing of 3:14.25s, and Bahrain walked away with the gold clocking 3:14.02s. However, later on review, Sri Lanka were disqualified for violating a rule (17.3.1), which is basically lane infringement during the race. Hence, India were upgraded to silver as Uzbekistan, who finished fourth at 3:24.85s, bagged the bronze.

How did the race pan out?

India started slowest off the blocks at the 4x400m mixed relay. However, this didn't stop Ajmal to record the fastest time of the first leg (43.14s). The baton was passed to Vithya, who did her best, and India were leading in the second leg. Next up, Rajesh finished second in his leg (45.77s). Lastly, Subha struggled and allowed the SL athlete to move ahead.

India won gold in the same event in 2018 Asiad

Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv, and MR Poovamma won the gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay. Bahrain won the gold medal. However, the Athletics Federation of India protested against Bahrani athlete Kemi Adekoya, who allegedly obstructed Hima in her lane. But the protest was declined. Later, Adekoya tested positive for stanozolol, which disqualified Bahrain from the gold medal.

60 medals for India at the 2023 Asian Games

India have now won 60 medals at the 2023 Asian Games, out of which 13 are gold, 24 are silver, and 23 are bronze. In athletics, India have accumulated 16 medals - two gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. India won 20 medals in athletics at the 2018 Asian Games. Eight were gold medals, with nine silver and three bronze medals.