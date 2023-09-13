Serie A: Presenting the top 5 deals this summer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 13, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Christian Pulisic joined AC Milan from Chelsea for £18.8m

In recent years, Serie A has been extremely competitive as we have seen four different winners in the last four seasons. Therefore, the top teams in Italy have made some smart moves this summer. While reigning champions Napoli haven't tinkered much with their roster, teams like AC Milan, Inter and AS Roma have bolstered their lineups. Here are the top five Serie A transfers.

Daichi Kamada, Lazio

Lazio snapped up Japanese versatile midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer. The 27-year-old, who won the Europa League with Frankfurt in 2022 will be a crucial addition to Maurizio Sarri's team. Kamada represented Frankfurt in 179 matches and scored 40 goals. He is great at finding spaces and his decent speed helps him torment past defenders at will. Kamada is an astute dribbler.

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has moved to AC Milan from Chelsea for £18.8m. The American winger brings great experience and goal-scoring ability to Stefano Pioli's team. Pulisic has already scored twice in three appearances for the Rossoneri this season. He had scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for Chelsea. The 24-year-old is extremely dynamic, possesses great speed and has great creativity from wider positions in midfield.

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma

﻿Romelu Lukaku joined AS Roma on a season-long loan to get reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho. The duo did wonders during their time at Chelsea and Manchester United. Roma are aiming to win the league title and with Lukaku's inclusion, they have bolstered their attack. He scored 78 goals in 132 appearances for Inter and would like to replicate that for Roma.

Benjamin Pavard, Inter Milan

Benjamin Pavard's inclusion elevates Inter Milan's depth and quality in defense. The Frenchman joined the club for €32m from Bayern Munich. He played 163 matches for the Bavarians and scored 12 times. Pavard is primarily a right-back, who is equally adept in slotting as a centre-back which allows great tactical flexibility for Simone Inzaghi. He is a good passer and has great game awareness.

Jesper Lindstrom, Napoli

Another player who left Frankfurt this summer was Jesper Lindstrom. The Dane joined Napoli to replace Hirving Lozano after they missed out on Gabri Veiga. Lindstrom established himself as a key player for Frankfurt and returned with 14 goals in 80 matches. He is known for his dribbling and his ability to provide line-breaking passes. Lindstrom can be the orchestrator for Napoli in midfield.

