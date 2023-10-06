ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan overcome spirited Netherlands: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Oct 06, 202309:15 pm

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by beating the Netherlands in match number 2 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by beating the Netherlands in match number 2 in Hyderabad on Friday. Pakistan were off to a poor start before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel added a century-plus stand. The Netherlands hit back before Pakistan showed some steel toward the end to post 286/10. In response, the Dutch faltered (205/10).

A look at the match summary

Pakistan were in deep trouble (38/3) after 9.1 overs. Rizwan and Shakeel then got along and added a pivotal 120-run stand to steady the ship. However, both players departed in quick succession once the stand was broken. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz's cameos helped Pakistan thereafter. For the Dutch, Bas de Leede claimed four scalps. Pakistan then got the job done with the ball.

Rizwan slams his 13th ODI fifty

Rizwan scored a solid 68 from 75 balls. He slammed eight fours. Leede went on to dismiss Rizwan. Across 60 ODI innings, Rizwan has raced to 1,761 runs at 37.46. He slammed his 13th ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Rizwan has got to 150 fours as well. In three matches versus the Dutch, he has 151 runs at 75.50 (50s: 2).

Shakeel shines with an aggressive 68

Shakeel was the aggressor of the two and scored a quickfire 68 from 52 balls. He struck at 130.77. Shakeel managed to hit nine fours and a maximum. In seven ODIs, Shakeel has 144 runs at 28.80. He slammed his career-best score and a second fifty. In two matches at neutral venues, he has 77 runs at 38.50.

Bas de Leede claims a four-fer

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede was instrumental against Pakistan claiming four scalps. In 31 ODIs, Leede has raced to 28 scalps at 29.71. He managed his maiden four-fer, besides also owning a five-wicket haul in the format. In four matches versus Pakistan, he has nine scalps at 20.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 neutral venues, Leede has claimed 18 scalps at 19.33.

Vikramjit Singh slams his 3rd ODI fifty versus Pakistan

Netherlands opener Vikramjit showed promise and character, scoring a fine 52 from 67 balls. He smashed four fours and a six. In 26 matches, he has raced to 860 runs at 33.07. He slammed his fifth ODI fifty. Notably, he has surpassed 100 fours in ODIs (101). In four ODIs versus Pakistan, Vikramjit owns 168 runs at 42.00. He hit his third fifty.

A solid knock on offer from Bas de Leede

After shining with the ball, Netherlands superstar Leede was exceptional with the bat as well. He scored a fiery 68-ball 67. His knock was laced with six fours and two maximums. In 31 matches, he has raced to 832 runs at 28.68, registering his third fifty, including two versus Pakistan. Leede averages 44.25 versus Pakistan, having scored 177 runs.

Key numbers for the Pakistan pacers

Shaheen Afridi claimed 1/37 from seven overs. Afridi now has 87 scalps for Pakistan in ODIs, including 17 in ICC Cricket World Cup. Haris Rauf managed 3/43 from seven overs. He has claimed 56 scalps. Comeback king Hasan Ali was superb, claiming 2/22 from six overs. He now has 92 ODI scalps.