Vikramjit Singh slams his 3rd ODI fifty versus Pakistan: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:36 pm Oct 06, 202308:36 pm

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh scored a fine 52-run knock versus Pakistan in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: cricketworldcup.com)

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh scored a fine 52-run knock versus Pakistan in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. Chasing 287, Vikramjit saw his side get reduced to 50/2 before he added a 70-run stand alongside Bas de Leede. Just when things were going well for the Dutch, Vikramjit was dismissed by Shadab Khan. Here's more.

A decent knock from Vikramjit's blade

Vikramjit added 28 runs alongside Max ODowd for the opening wicket before another 22-run stand with Colin Ackermann. Pakistan were in control with two wickets before a steady partnership followed as the two scored runs freely. Vikramjit, who was looking positive against spinner Shadab, holed out at deep mid-wicket after failing to read a googly. The Netherlands were 120/3 with Vikramjit's dismissal.

Vikramjit shines against Pakistan once again

Vikramjit showed promise and character, scoring a fine 52 from 67 balls. He smashed four fours and a six. In 26 matches, he has raced to 860 runs at 33.07. He slammed his fifth ODI fifty. Notably, he has surpassed 100 fours in ODIs (101). In four ODIs versus Pakistan, Vikramjit owns 168 runs at 42.00. He hit his third fifty.

Vikramjit has done a fine job in 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, Vikramjit has raced to 493 runs in ODIs from 14 games at 35.21. He has one ton and two fifties. Moreover, his strike rate reads 81.62.