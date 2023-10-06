ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs SL: Key player battle

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:02 pm Oct 06, 2023

The Proteas side boasts a far stronger squad on paper (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick-start their campaign against each other in Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this duel on October 7. Though the Proteas side boasts a far stronger squad on paper, the spin-friendly conditions are more in SL's favor. Here we look at the anticipated player battles.

Quinton de Kock versus Maheesh Theekshana

Standing in his last ODI WC, Quinton de Kock would be raring to make a mark. However, he can be up against the Maheesh Theekshana challenge in the initial overs. The mystery spinner, who enjoys bowling with the new ball, can get substantial assistance from the Delhi track. He has taken nine powerplay wickets in 23 ODI innings (ER: 3.92).

Heinrich Klaasen vs Matheesha Pathirana

South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen has been nothing but a menace in white-ball cricket lately. He can cause some serious damage in the latter half of the innings. Notably, Klaasen has a strike rate of 168.51 in the last 10 overs in ODIs. Matheesha Pathirana would be asked to contain him with his slinging action. He has dismissed Klaasen once in T20 cricket.

Kagiso Rabada vs Pathum Nissanka

The in-form Pathum Nissanka will be critical to SL's chances at the event. He has showcased remarkable consistency at the top of the order. However, Kagiso Rabada's thunderbolts can give him a hard time early on. The SA pace spearhead has taken 50 powerplay wickets in ODIs at an economy of 4.65. Nissanka's strike rate in the first 10 overs read 80.91.

Charith Asalanka vs Tabraiz Shamsi

The middle overs of SL innings can see Charith Asalanka taking on Tabraiz Shamsi. The former, who has been in fine form lately, likes taking on spinners. However, he has also tends to fall prey to them. Asalanka has been dismissed by left-arm spinners five times in 16 ODI innings. Meanwhile, Shamsi has 15 wickets in seven ODIs in Asia.

David Miller vs Dunith Wellalage

Another SA dasher who can give SL a hard time is David Miller. The southpaw is well versed with the Indian tracks and has demolished the best of bowling line-ups. Youngster Dunith Wellalage can have a hard time against him as Miller has fallen prey to left-arm spinners just six times in 42 ODI innings. Four of Wellalage's 19 ODI wickets are against southpaws.