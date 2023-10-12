Rassie van der Dussen surpasses 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the mark in match number 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Dussen came into this contest versus Australia requiring 18 runs to get to the feat. He was dismissed for 26 by Adam Zampa in the 29th over. Here are the stats.

The second-fastest South African to score 2,000 ODI runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dussen has got to 2,000 ODI runs in 45 innings (51 matches). He has become the second-fastest South African to 2,000 runs. Hashim Amla owns the record in ODIs, having taken 40 innings. Meanwhile, Dussen has joined the likes of Zaheer Abbas, Kevin Pietersen, and Babar Azam in terms of becoming the joint-second fastest to 2,000 ODI runs (45 innings each).

Dussen's ODI numbers

1,244 of Dussen's ODI runs have come at home at 62.20 (100s: 3, 50s: 8). In 10 away games (home of opposition), the senior SA batter has clocked 369 runs at 41.00. Meanwhile, he now has 395 runs at neutral venues at 65.83.

How has he performed versus Australia?

Playing his 7th ODI versus the Aussies, Dussen has 238 runs at an average of 39.66. He owns two fifties against Australia with the best score of 95.

Century in the opener versus Sri Lanka

Dussen smoked a magnificent century (108) in match number four on Saturday versus Sri Lanka in Delhi. He came to the crease when SA were 10/1 in 1.4 overs. Alongside Quinton de Kock, he shared a 204-run stand for the second wicket. Dussen smashed 13 fours and two sixes. He slammed his 5th ODI hundred. He surpassed 150 ODI fours too.

Do you know?

De Kock and Dussen's 204-run stand for the second wicket is South Africa's best against the Lankans in World Cup history. Overall, among all teams, it's the second-highest partnership for any wicket against Sri Lanka at the World Cup.