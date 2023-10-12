ICC World Cup: Bangladesh lock horns against upbeat New Zealand

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:16 pm Oct 12, 202302:16 pm

New Zealand wil look for their third win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand will look to continue their unbeaten run when they face Bangladesh in match 11 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 13. NZ have registered big wins against England and Netherlands and will be in search of their third win on the bounce. While Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat against England in their last outing. Here's the match preview.

A look at their head-to-head records

The two teams have met each other on 41 occasions and most of the matches have been one-sided affairs. The Kiwis have registered 30 wins against Bangladesh in this format. On the other hand, the Tigers have secured 10 victories. A solitary game ended without any result. NZ are 5-0 against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup clashes.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match. The surface will be on the slower side and will aid the spinners. Bangladesh will be in the game with their multiple spinners while NZ may also be tempted to unleash Ish Sodhi on this wicket. Star Sports Network will telecast the match live while fans can live stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 2:00 PM IST.

Can Bangladesh fight back against a formidable NZ team?

Bangladesh suffered a 137-run defeat in their second match after they registered a win over Afghanistan in the opener. Their spinners will have to be on point if they want to trouble the in-form NZ batters. Meanwhile, NZ may opt for a different approach than their last two matches. Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Rachin Ravindra will have to show their prowess against spin.

Here are the probable lineups

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

A look at the key performers

Santner is currently the highest wicket-taker in this tournament with seven wickets. He is two wickets away from completing 100 ODI wickets. Mitchell has amassed 700 runs in ODIs this year at 43.75. He has hammered three centuries in 2023. Shakib has scalped 38 WC wickets while hammering 1,161 runs in the tournament. Mehidy and Taskin have claimed 94 and 92 ODI wickets respectively.

Dream11 Fantasy picks

Fantasy option 1: Devon Conway (c), Litton Das, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed and Ish Sodhi. Fantasy option 2: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Shanto, Mitchell Santner (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ishan Sodhi and Matt Henry.

