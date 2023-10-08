ICC World Cup: Decoding the best knocks of Sachin Tendulkar

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:00 pm Oct 08, 202307:00 pm

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup with 2,278 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sachin Tendulkar was the man for the big tournaments and therefore he is the leading run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian legend featured in six editions of the marquee tournament. Known for his fluent strokeplay and iconic presence in the team, Tendulkar has left behind some unforgettable moments at the highest stage of world cricket. Here are his best World Cup knocks.

90 vs Australia, 1996, Mumbai

The 1996 World Cup saw young Tendulkar shoulder responsibilities and bat with a lot of valor throughout the tournament. He dealt with bowlers of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne's caliber with great ease. Tendulkar scored 90 before he was stumped and India fell 16 runs short chasing 259. It was a defining knock that gave an idea about the 22-year-old's temperament in big matches.

140* vs Kenya, 1999, Bristol

One cannot undermine the importance of the 140-run knock that Tendulkar played just because it was against Kenya in 1999. It was a must-win game for India and Tendulkar stepped up to the occasion and pulled off some exquisite drives and paddle sweeps. He was going through a lot during that time with his father's demise but he had the mental fortitude to fight.

120 vs England, 2011, Bengaluru

Tendulkar slammed a fine 115-ball 120 against England in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. He scored two centuries in his last World Cup and both matches didn't result in victories. He crunched five sixes and 10 boundaries during the knock. Tendulkar timed the ball to perfection before departing in the 39th over. India folded for 338 and the match ended in a tie.

137 vs Sri Lanka, 1996, Delhi

A run-a-ball 137 from Tendulkar helped India post a reasonable total of 271/3 against a formidable Lankan side. The youngster batted with great courage against a fearsome bowling attack that was studded with stars like Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralidaran and Sanath Jayasuriya. Tendulkar crunched five sixes and eight boundaries during his famous knock. However, SL won the match by six wickets.

98 vs Pakistan, 2003, Centurion

Tendulkar was at his best when he smashed 98 off 75 deliveries against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup at Centurion. He hammered the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, etc all over the park. He smashed 12 fours and a solitary six and batted with great authority. Tendulkar fell just short of a sensational century but India claimed a massive win.