Revisiting iconic World Cup matches between India and Australia

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:39 pm Oct 06, 202304:39 pm

India will kick-start their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against none other than their bitter rivals Australia. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Sunday (October 8). The two powerhouses of the game share a history of rivalry. They have also been a part of several memorable WC clashes. Here we recall their top-five iconic meetings in ODI WCs.

The thriller in Chennai

It was the third match of the 1987 WC and the venue was Chennai. Geoff Marsh's 110 propelled the Aussies to 270/6 while batting first. India made a strong response as seventies from Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Singh Sidhu kept the visitors at bay. While India seemed cruising at 206/2, Craig McDermott's stunning four-fer ignited a collapse. Australia eventually won by a solitary run.

Another close win for the Aussies

Australia recorded another one-run win over India in the group stage of the 1992 WC in Brisbane. Dean Jones slammed a brilliant 90 as the Aussies managed 237/9 while batting first. Chasing a revised target of 236 in 47 overs, India produced a solid show as Mohammad Azharuddin slammed a sensational 93. His efforts, however, went in vain as India were folded for 234.

Australia's domination in the 2003 WC final

India qualified for the 2003 WC final only to be humiliated by Australia. Ricky Ponting was a menace that day as his 140* powered the Aussies to 359/2 in Johannesburg. In reply, the Indian team never got going as the Men in Yellow recorded a solid 125-run win. Though Virender Sehwag scored a fiery 82, his efforts could only reduce the margin of defeat.

India's triumph in Ahmedabad

Australia's dream of clinching a fourth WC title of the trot was shattered by India in the quarter-final of the 2011 event. Though Ponting scored a hundred (104) in this game as well, Australia were restricted to 260/6 while batting first in Ahmedabad. India made a strong response with Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh slamming fifties. India eventually recorded a five-wicket triumph.

Australia's emphatic win in 2015 semi-final

The Aussies were just too good for India in the semi-final of the 2015 WC in Sydney. A remarkable century from Steve Smith meant the Men in Yellow piled up 328/7 in their 50 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually folded for 233. While MS Dhoni made a fighting 65, James Faulkner took three wickets.