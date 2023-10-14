India go 8-0 against Pakistan in ODI World Cups: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:05 pm Oct 14, 202308:05 pm

India continued to dominate Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup meetings, racing to an 8-0 lead (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India continued to dominate Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup meetings, racing to an 8-0 lead. On Saturday, India tamed Pakistan in match number 12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India bowled out Pakistan for 191, roaring back to pick eight scalps for 36 runs. In response, Rohit Sharma's brilliance helped India claim a win.

Here is the Pakistan innings summary

Pakistan openers started well and added 41 runs. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique hit some lovely shots, forcing India to work on the length. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shafique before Imam-ul-Haq perished for a well-made 36. Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar Azam and the two added 82 runs. However, from 155/2, Pakistan collapsed to be all out for 191. Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) was excellent for India.

How did India fare with the bat?

India were off and running as Shubman Gill, who returned after being down with dengue, hit four boundaries before perishing. Rohit and Virat Kohli added 56 runs next with the former continuing his magic. Kohli perished for 16 after a cross-batted shot saw him get caught. Shreyas Iyer joined Rohit thereafter and the two added 71 runs. Iyer and KL Rahul guided India home.

Babar Azam clocks his maiden ODI fifty against India

Babar returned to form with a fine fifty. His knock was laced with seven boundaries. This was Babar's 29th ODI fifty and his maiden against India in this format. Babar has faced India in eight ODI matches and has amassed 218 runs at an average of 31.14. Courtesy of this knock, Babar raced past 500 runs in ODI World Cups (539).

Babar races to 5,474 runs

Playing his 111th ODI match, Babar has accumulated 5,474 runs at an impressive average of 57.02. Besides 29 fifties, he has hammered 19 centuries. He has maintained an ODI strike rate of 88.86. Notably, he has the best ODI average among Pakistani batters with at least 2,000 runs in this format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar owns 2,821 runs in Asia at 60.02 (16th fifty).

Babar and Rizwan have done well in 2023

Babar has returned with 810 runs from 19 ODI matches at an average of 45 in 2023. This was his seventh fifty and he has compiled two centuries. He is Pakistan's second-highest run-getter in ODIs this year. Only Rizwan with 876 ODI runs in 2023 has scored more than him. No other Pakistani batter has touched the 800-run mark in ODIs this year.

Rizwan completes 1,500 ODI runs in Asia

Rizwan raced past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. The in-form player accomplished the feat with his 29th run. Rizwan took 47 games to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs (1,520) in Asia. He averages 44.70 in the continent with his strike rate being 90.69. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Overall, Rizwan owns 1,941 runs in 68 ODIs at an average of 40.43.

Rizwan is currently the top scorer in ICC WC 2023

Rizwan is currently the top scorer in the ICC World Cup 2023. In three matches, he owns 248 runs at 124.00. He scored 68 and 131* before this clash against India.

Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC World Cup 2023

Bumrah managed 2/19 from seven overs. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. Bumrah owns an average of 11.62 from three matches. Since his return from injury in August 2023, Bumrah has claimed 16 wickets from eight matches (1 NR). Overall, the right-arm pacer has raced to 137 scalps at 23.56. In 12 World Cup games, he owns 26 scalps.

Jadeja races past 100 ODI wickets at home

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the sixth Indian bowler to accomplish 100 wickets in home ODIs. The left-arm spinner accomplished the feat with his second wicket. Jadeja managed 2/38 from 9.5 overs. Anil Kumble (126), Harbhajan Singh (110), Ajit Agarkar (109), Javagal Srinath (103), and Kapil Dev (100) are the other Indians with 100 or more ODI wickets at home.

209 ODI scalps for Jadeja

Standing in his 189th ODI, Jadeja has now raced to 209 wickets at an economy rate of 4.9. The tally includes seven four-fers and a solitary fifer. In ODI WCs, he now has 16 wickets in 13 games.

Third time five Indian bowlers have taken two wickets (ODIs)

As per Bharath Seervi, this is the third time five Indian bowlers have taken two wickets each in an ODI. They registered this record in the 2011 WC match against Pakistan where Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra and Munaf Patel scalped two wickets each. It happened again in 2014 against WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shami (2 wickets).

Rohit slams his 53rd ODI fifty

Rohit fell short of his 8th ODI World Cup century by 14 runs. His 86 was laced with six fours and six sixes. Playing his 254th match, Rohit has raced to 10,329 ODI runs at 49.18. He slammed his 53rd ODI fifty. Rohit has raced to 303 ODI sixes and 950 fours. Versus Pakistan, he owns 873 runs from 19 games at 51.35.

Rohit becomes the third batter to smash 300 ODI sixes

Rohit has become the third batter to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He went to the milestone with his third maximum. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Meanwhile, Rohit also raced to 150 ODI sixes at home. The dasher recently became the highest six-hitter in international cricket.

Rohit races to 1,195 ODI World Cup runs

In 20 World Cup games, Rohit has raced to 1,195 runs at 66.38. He is now the eighth-highest scorer in ODI World Cup history. Rohit owns seven tons and four fifties.

ICC World Cup: India 8-0 Pakistan

As mentioned, India claimed their 8th successive World Cup win over Pakistan. 1992: India beat Pakistan by 43 runs 1996: India beat Pakistan by 39 runs 1999: India beat Pakistan by 47 runs 2003: India beat Pakistan by six wickets 2011: India beat Pakistan by 29 runs 2015: India beat Pakistan by 76 runs 2019: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS Method)