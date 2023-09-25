ICC Cricket World Cup: Presenting batters with most centuries

Sports

Rohit Sharma hammered five tons in the 2019 event (Source: X/@ICC)

Fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being just around the corner. The global tournament will get underway on October 5 with India being the hosts. Meanwhile, the upcoming tournament will be the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup. The past competitions have witnessed some remarkable action. Here are the players with the most WC centuries.

Six batters with four WC centuries

The fifth spot on this list is jointly occupied by six batters. The likes of David Warner, Sourav Ganguly, AB de Villiers, Mark Waugh, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Mahela Jayawardene own four WC tons apiece. Warner is the only active player among the aforementioned names as he can also extend his tally. The southpaw has also played the least WC games (18) among these players.

Ricky Ponting owns five WC tons

Two-time World Cup-winning skipper and Australian talisman Ricky Ponting has smoked five WC centuries. He featured in 46 games across five editions (1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011) and smoked 1,743 runs at 45.86. He also owns six fifties. Ponting's highest WC score (140*) came in the final of the 2003 edition against India. Notably, Ponting is also the most-capped WC player.

Sangakkara has five centuries as well

Sri Lanka's batting legend Kumar Sangakkara featured in the 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015 WC editions. He has also clobbered five tons besides seven fifties. 124 reads his highest score. The 2015 edition saw Sangakkara become the first batter to hammer four successive ODI tons. Overall, he owns 1,532 runs in 37 WC games at an average of 56.74.

Rohit Sharma owns six WC tons

Rohit Sharma has featured in just two ODI World Cups, 2015 and 2019. While he blew hot and cold in the 2015 event and managed only one hundred, the Indian opener was at his best in 2019. He smoked five tons with 140 being his best score. Overall, he owns 978 runs in 17 WC games at 65.20. The tally also includes three fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart

The only other player with six WC centuries is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He remains the only player with over 2,000 WC runs, having hammered 2,278 runs at 56.95 in 45 games (HS: 152). Tendulkar featured in six editions, the joint-most for any player (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011). His tally of 15 WC fifties is also the highest for any batter.

