ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian pacers shine against Pakistan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:32 pm Oct 14, 202306:32 pm

Mohammad Siraj got the prized wicket of Babar Azam (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India bundled out Pakistan for 191 in match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. Indian pacers were brilliant on a tacky pitch as they scalped six wickets amongst them. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each as Shardul Thakur was the only Indian bowler who went wicketless in this match. Here are further details.

Jasprit Bumrah was impressive

Jasprit Bumrah found the right length on this pitch early on and he hardly gave the Pakistani batters an inch. He finished with the bowling figures of 2/19 from his seven overs. He maintained an economy rate of 2.71. Bumrah removed Mohammad Rizwan with an off-cutter which held in the surface and knocked him over. Later, he dismissed Shadab Khan in the same way.

Mohammad Siraj got the crucial wicket of Babar Azam

Mohammad Siraj was expensive during his first spell as he struggled to find the right length on this pitch. But he bowled a solid delivery to dismiss Abdullah Shafique as the ball kept low, trapping him right in front of the stumps. Later, he broke the 82-run partnership by knocking over Babar Azam, who played a wrong shot. Siraj finished with 2/50 (eight overs).

Hardik Pandya was the X factor against Pakistan

Once again, Hardik Pandya proved his worth as the third seamer as he struck two crucial wickets. He dismissed Imam-ul-Haq with a fuller delivery as the batter tried to play a lavish cover drive only to nick it back to KL Rahul. Pandya later scalped Mohammad Nawaz, who mistimed his lofted shot and handed a catch to mid-on. He finished with 2/34 (six overs).

How have Indian pacers fared in ODIs this year?

Siraj is India's second-most successful bowler in ODIs this year with 33 scalps from 17 matches at 17.96. Pandya has returned with 21 scalps in 19 ODIs at 24.47 in ODIs this year. Meanwhile, Bumrah has picked up 16 wickets in nine ODIs this year at an average of 18. Siraj and Mohammad Shami are the only Indian pacers with ODI fifers in 2023.

Third time five Indian bowlers have taken two wickets (ODIs)

As per Bharath Seervi, this is the third time five Indian bowlers have taken two wickets each in an ODI. They registered this record in the 2011 WC match against Pakistan where Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra and Munaf Patel scalped two wickets each. It happened again in 2014 against WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shami (2 wickets).

A look at Bumrah, Pandya, and Siraj's ODI numbers

Bumrah has raced to 137 wickets from 81 ODIs at an average of 23.56 (4W: 6, 5W: 2). He has amassed seven wickets in eight ODIs against Pakistan. Pandya has returned with 84 wickets in 85 ODIs at an average of 35.14. Meanwhile, Siraj has scalped 57 dismissals in 33 matches at 21.63. Notably, these were his first two ODI wickets against Pakistan.

Indian pacers concede 115 runs, pick up six scalps

Indian pacers bowled 23 overs between them, conceding 115 runs. Indian pacers conceded at 5 runs per over with Bumrah bowling just one wide ball, besides also clocking a maiden over. Six wickets were managed in total.