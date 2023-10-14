ICC Cricket World Cup: India bowl Pakistan out for 191

By Rajdeep Saha 05:26 pm Oct 14, 2023

India bowled well to bundle arch-rivals Pakistan out for 191 in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India bowled well to bundle arch-rivals Pakistan out for 191 in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Pakistan got off to a decent start and were going good. However, India struck back once Babar Azam was dismissed. Pakistan were 155/2 at one stage before India forced a collapse (36/8) with a solid display on offer.

Pakistan openers stitch 41 runs

Pakistan openers started well and added 41 runs. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique hit some lovely shots, forcing India to work on the length at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the end of the 8th over, Mohammed Siraj provided India a breakthrough, trapping Shafique LBW. Siraj bowled a cross-seam back of a length delivery that was kept low. Shafique was dismissed for 20.

Imam looked good for his 36

Imam looked positive from the start and smashed three fours off Siraj's first over. He was moving along nicely, adding 32 runs alongside Babar Azam after Shafique's dismissal. However, he chased Hardik Pandya's length ball outside off and managed a nick. Imam fell for 36.

Babar and Rizwan manage a solid 82-run stand

Mohammad Rizwan joined Babar when Pakistan were 73/2 and the two showed their class. Babar and Rizwan took their time as they steadied the ship, keeping the Indian bowlers at bay. Just when the runs came on offer, Babar was dismissed against the run of play. He tried to dab a ball to third man and was castled by Siraj, who ended the partnership.

Pakistan suffer a massive collapse

Pakistan were cruising along in the 30th over until Siraj's dismissal of Babar changed the complexion. From 155/2, Pakistan collapsed to lose wickets in a hurry. Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) led the way. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja joined the party as the Men in Green perished for a score below 200.

Babar slams his maiden ODI fifty versus India

Babar returned to form with a fine fifty. His knock was laced with seven boundaries. This was Babar's 29th ODI fifty and his maiden against India in this format. Babar has faced India in eight ODI matches and has amassed 218 runs at an average of 31.14. Courtesy of this knock, Babar raced past 500 runs in ODI World Cups (539).

Rizwan falls for 49

Rizwan came into this contest with scores of 68 and 131* in the previous two matches in the ongoing event. He looked in good touch once again and played quality shots. However, Bumrah deceived him with an off-cutter. Rizwan perished for 49.

Rizwan races past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia

Rizwan raced past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. The in-form player accomplished the feat with his 29th run. Rizwan took 47 games to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs (now 1,520) in Asia. He averages 44.70 in the continent with his strike rate being 90.69. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Rizwan owns 1,941 runs in 68 ODIs at an average of 40.43.